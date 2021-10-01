Top 5 NBA players-turned-executives in the history of the league

NBA executives rarely get the credit they deserve for building a winning organizational culture that not only provides immediate results but also acts as a foundation for the future.

When you talk about building a winning culture, it seems like a no-brainer to hire a former player or legend who knows what it takes to win in the league. Unfortunately, what most players who turn into executives realize is that some of them just aren't cut out to be great executives irrespective of their achievements as players or businessmen.

Ask Magic Johnson, who is a top-10 player on the all-time list and a savvy businessman. Unfortunately for Magic, his tenure as President of Basketball Operations for the LA Lakers ended up being more "tragic" than "magic."

Unfortunately, winning as a player and a coach comes with a price as it ends up building both your reputation and your ego; you use one while you leave another. Legends like Magic and Phil Jackson unfortunately chose the latter as they were unable to look past their egos for the benefit of the franchise.

To Magic's credit, he leveraged his reputation too, leading to the signing of LeBron James and the appointment of current GM Rob Pelinka before bowing out of his role.

Having said that, there are players who have been equally brilliant on the court and in the front office as executives. They set up their respective franchises for continued success by taking advantage of the knowledge that they possess, the contacts that they have built as star players and their willingness to leave their ego at the door.

Without further ado, let's have a look at the five NBA players who turned out to be legends on the court and in the front office.

5 best players-turned-executives in NBA history

#5 Larry Bird

The legendary Larry Bird had a keen eye for spotting talented players

Teams: Indiana Pacers

Experience: 13 seasons (2003-12, 2013-17)

Playoff Appearances: Eight

Titles: Zero

Record as GM: 642-571 (.529)

When you talk about Larry Bird, you remember the Hall-of-Famer's days as a cornerstone of a highly successful Boston Celtics franchise. He went on to win three NBA titles and two Finals MVPs in a legendary playing career.

Bird was hired as President of Basketball Operations for the Indiana Pacers in 2003. This was three years after a successful coaching stint with his hometown team, where he almost came close to ending the Chicago Bulls dynasty.

He took over during a tumultuous time for the Pacers as he had to break up a good team and trade players such as Ron Artest, Jermaine O'Neal and Stephen Jackson for their respective roles in 'Malice at the Palace.'

Indiana was never the ideal free-agent destination and lacked the star power to draw superstars since Reggie Miller retired. Larry Legend would not give up and traded or drafted around the fringes while adding the right pieces around his team.

He drafted an upcoming superstar in Paul George in 2010, and there was no looking back after that. Indiana went on to become perennial contenders in the Eastern Conference, losing twice to LeBron and the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals.

Larry Bird is the only player in history to win an MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year.

#4 Joe Dumars

Joe Dumars with the 2004 NBA Championship

Teams: Detroit Pistons

Experience: 14 seasons (2000-2014)

Playoff Appearances: Eight

Titles: One (2004)

Record as GM: 595-537 (.526)

Joe Dumars is a Hall-of-Famer who was a vital piece on the legendary Bad Boy Pistons roster. He played a key role in restricting Michael Jordan as part of Chuck Daly's "Jordan Rules" defensive playbook.

A two-time champion and NBA Finals MVP with his Pistons, Joe Dumars was a six-time All-Star and was selected to four All-NBA defensive teams. Even Michael Jordan ended up acknowledging Dumars as the best defender he's ever faced, and that is high praise coming from the G.O.A.T.

The Detroit Pistons hired Dumars as President of Basketball Operations prior to the 2000-01 season. Dumars was just as aggressive as an executive as he was as a player. He orchestrated multiple trades and big signings that eventually led to the formation of the 2004 Championship-winning team that stunned the LA Lakers led by Shaq and Kobe.

His trades for Ben Wallace, Rasheed Wallace and Richard Hamilton, along with the free agency signing of Chauncey Billups and the drafting of Tayshaun Prince, helped set up Detroit to be a consistent winner.

The Pistons, under his leadership, made it to six consecutive Eastern Conference Finals and two NBA Finals, winning one title.

