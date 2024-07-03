Top 5 NBA teams with most cap space remaining feat. Utah Jazz

It has been a few days since the start of the 2024 NBA free agency and most teams have spent most of their money on top-tier players. White there are still plenty of free agents left in the markets, the busy hours of free agency are now behind us.

However, some teams remain on the lookout for talent with their remaining cap space for perhaps a signing or two in the coming days.

Here are five NBA teams with the most cap space remaining in this year’s free agency, according to Spotrac.

Top 5 NBA teams with the most remaining cap space in 2024 free agency

5. Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are not done yet loading up their roster for next season as they still have $9.2 million worth of cap space to use on another potential role player.

After signing Paul George, the Sixers could double down and get their final piece to contend next year from the remaining free agents in the market.

With many possibilities in their roster construction, Philly can spend all the money to realistically improve their chances of a championship.

4. San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs can still snag a veteran in the market as they have $15 million cap room remaining. The Spurs have already made waves in free agency with the signing of Chris Paul to pair up with Victor Wembanyama.

The Spurs have been slowly positioning themselves to be a better team than last season. Another veteran similar to Paul's stature who is available in free agency can boost the Spurs' chances to compete next NBA season.

3. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic may have landed two-time NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, but they did not make a major splash in this year’s free agency. However, they still can sign a high-quality player with their $23.8 million cap space.

The Magic were projected to be one of the most aggressive teams in free agency but that expectation has since fizzled out after missing out on big names such as Paul George and Klay Thompson.

Despite adding KCP, Orlando’s free agency can still be salvaged with the amount of cap space they can use to sign one more star.

2. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have one of the biggest cap spaces available in the league right now at $26.5 million. While they are not projected to contend next season, the Pistons can use this to add some veteran presence to a roster devoid of success from last season.

The Pistons took a first step in the right direction with the signing of Tobias Harris in the opening hours of free agency, adding a much-needed experienced player to their youth-laden team.

1. Utah Jazz

Even after the busiest hours of free agency, the Utah Jazz still have the biggest cap room in the league worth $37.7 million. The Jazz could either use this to sign a player or hold it for the next free agent to go off the books.

The Jazz has also been constantly in trade rumors involving star Lauri Markannen, who has been one of the most coveted players in the NBA. With enough players on their roster and a hefty cap room, the Jazz can afford to go in any direction they want in the offseason.

