Top 5 point guards from NCAA eligible for the 2022 NBA Draft

With the deadline to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft having passed, the list of NCAA players in the draft is set. They will now attempt to cement themselves as the best player at their position.

The draft will feature some intriguing point guard prospects with the potential to lead a team's offense.

There are only a few proper point guards coming out of the NCAA this season. However, there are a few combo guards (PG/SG) with the ability to play point guard at the NBA level.

The draft lottery on May 17 will complete the order for the June 23 draft.

Here's a look at the top five college basketball point guards.

#5 NCAA Point Guard in the 2022 NBA Draft: Andrew Nembhard - Gonzaga

This season, Andrew Nembhard was the forgotten member of the best team in college basketball.

After another strong year with the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Andrew Nembhard is ready to transition into the NBA. He's one of the top point guards available in the 2022 draft.

While he technically played as a combo guard, Andrew Nembhard showed everything necessary to be a viable point guard at the next level.

Nembhard's court vision and passing ability will fit nicely as a true point guard on teams with a good enough shooter to play off the ball.

Nembhard has some mechanical flaws and is not an elite athlete like some of the other guards in the draft. However, he understands the game in a way that many teams will need from the point guard position.

Andrew Nembhard will try to prove that he has what it takes to be a starting point guard rather than just the combo guard.

#4 NCAA Point Guard in the 2022 NBA Draft: Kennedy Chandler - Tennessee

After a disappointing end to his NCAA career, Kennedy Chandler will aim to be a top point guard.

Kennedy Chandler enters the draft after having a spectacular season for the Tennessee Volunteers.

He wrote “I will forever be a Vol 🧡” in the caption. #Vols freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler posted the announcement on his IG that he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft.He wrote “I will forever be a Vol 🧡” in the caption. #Vols freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler posted the announcement on his IG that he will be declaring for the 2022 NBA draft. He wrote “I will forever be a Vol 🧡” in the caption. https://t.co/XbYGvBbdSK

The end of his NCAA tournament run was emotional, but that may work in his favor when teams are evaluating him. A player with passion is something that can help build a culture, and Kennedy Chandler has passion.

Chandler is a leader and an athlete who would be an excellent pick for a team in need of a point guard.

However, his smaller build does pose a risk.

While a six-foot-one point guard is not unheard of in the NBA, Kennedy Chandler is also quite light. He is also not strong enough of a free-throw shooter to rely on drawing fouls.

Think of a smaller, less-refined Ja Morant with a slightly lower ceiling due to his height.

Building around Kennedy Chandler may be difficult, but there are several reasons for a team to take a chance on him.

#3 NCAA Point Guard in the 2022 NBA Draft: JD Davison - Alabama

JD Davison is coming off a mediocre season with the Crimson Tide, but is still an elite athlete.

JD Davison and the Alabama Crimson Tide's season did not go according to plan as they lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament. However, Davison still decided to declare for the 2022 draft.

Davison played in all 33 games for Alabama last season while earning SEC All-Freshman honors JD Davison has declared for the NBA draftDavison played in all 33 games for Alabama last season while earning SEC All-Freshman honors https://t.co/Ei24iRkIvY

Despite coming off the bench for almost the entire season, Davison still led the team in assists.

Given that he came off the bench, it is not surprising that he decided to declare for the draft. He was one of the most explosive players in college basketball and needs more playing time to develop.

The development will be the key with JD Davison, as he has plenty of athletic tools, but needs to develop the mental side of his game.

Davison and Kennedy Chandler have been compared to one another throughout their careers, but there are two key differences between the two.

Kennedy Chandler has a better basketball IQ, but lacks the athletic profile to be a surefire star in the NBA. JD Davison has all the athletic traits to succeed in the NBA but lacks the basketball IQ to be a plug-and-play point guard.

Of the two options, JD Davison has more upside, making him a more attractive prospect.

#2 NCAA Point Guard in the 2022 NBA Draft: TyTy Washington Jr. - Kentucky

TyTy Washington Jr. had a strong NCAA basketball season despite dealing with multiple ankle injuries.

TyTy Washington Jr. was one of the top players on a Kentucky Wildcats roster that oftentimes looked unbeatable. Unfortunately, injuries wore them out.

Still, TyTy Washington Jr. believed that he did enough to showcase his ability as one of the top point guards in the 2022 draft.

The Athletic CBB @TheAthleticCBB Kentucky guard TyTy Washington is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday.



Washington averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 51.5 percent from the field last season. Kentucky guard TyTy Washington is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft, he told ESPN on Wednesday. Washington averaged 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists while shooting 51.5 percent from the field last season. https://t.co/xuPxbRCkau

TyTy Washington Jr. brings an elite skill set that allows him to either dominate the ball and make plays, or initiate the offense and play off the ball.

He can score in various ways and possesses a high enough basketball IQ to get open with or without the basketball.

Despite the reasons to love TyTy Washington as a prospect, his ankle injuries during his time at Kentucky could cause concern for NBA teams.

Ankle issues are especially alarming for Washington Jr. because he lacks athleticism and explosiveness. He would struggle to make up for any limitations caused by injuries or soreness.

Ultimately, though, a healthy Washington Jr. could be the best pure point guard to come out of the NCAA this season.

#1 NCAA Point Guard in the 2022 NBA Draft: Jaden Ivey - Purdue

Jaden Ivey has the potential to be one of the best players in the draft.

Jaden Ivey may not be listed as the Purdue Boilermakers' primary point guard, but he can transition from a combo guard to point guard. Even Kevin Durant believes that Jaden Ivey could be an elite point guard.

Jaden Ivey was electric during his time in the NCAA, but that flare would sometimes burn his team. Jaden Ivey would commit turnovers and take poor shots because he was playing too fast.

Playing too fast and losing control in the NCAA is one issue, but those same mistakes will be amplified in the NBA.

Still, Jaden Ivey has the combination of talent and basketball IQ to allow him to be effective in the NBA.

Any team selecting the near the top of the draft in need of a point guard should consider selecting Jaden Ivey.

