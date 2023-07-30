Top 5 overrated players coming into NBA 2023-24 season

Within basketball circles, fans are constantly debating overrated players in the NBA. Here is a list of guys that belong in the conversation heading into the 2024 season.

5 overrated NBA players heading into next season:

1) Tyler Herro

Starting off this list is a player who has been talked about a lot this summer. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has been heavily linked to the Damian Lillard saga. That being said, he also belongs in the conversation of overrated players.

Over the past two years, Herro has proven to be a high-level guard in the NBA. While he is most know for his scoring, he does so on a large volume of attempts. There are plenty of players in the league who could average 20 points a night if they got 17 shots a game.

2) Rudy Gobert

Next up is former Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. As far as overrated players go, the Minnesota Timberwolves big man deserves some consideration.

Gobert has built a career on being one of the NBA's best defenders, excpet on the game's biggest stage. There have been countless occasions where he's been exposed in the posteason. For someone who bases his game around that end, he can't regularly get played off the court in the playoffs.

3) Dillon Brooks

Some people might think Dillon Brooks doesn't belong on this list, but his recent contract has changed things. Now earning over $20 million a year, he can be considered as overrated.

Similar to Rudy Gobert, Brooks is known for his defensive. However, his play against LeBron James and the LA Lakers in this year's playoffs says otherwise. For what the Houston Rockets paid him to be a defender and culure setter, Brooks might creep into overrated territory in 2024.

4) Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook made the NBA's 75th Anniversary team, but he should also be considered overrated. He has put up big numbers over the years, but his uasge rate tells the full story.

The triple-double king has etched his name in history, but mainly because he had the ball in his hands so much. When it came time to fit into a system with other stars, he couldn't do so. Westbrook had a resurgance with the LA Clippers, but only when Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were out.

5) Trae Young

Finishing up this list is another player similar to Russell Westbrook. Trae Young has regularly put up big numbers since entering the league, but it hasn't always correlated to winning.

Outside of their Eastern Conference finals run in 2021, the Atlanta Hawks have underperformed. With that in mind, it's hard to leave the All-Star guard out of the overrated conversation. What makes his case even strong is that he puts up saturated numbers on offense while being a liability on the other end.

