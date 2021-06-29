Top 5 players in the NBA who have worn the #13 jersey

NBA players wearing certain jersey numbers has always been an interesting topic. LeBron James recently switching to No. 6 was all over the news as the LA Lakers forward previously wore the no. 23.

Some brilliant NBA players have donned the iconic no. 13 jersey in their careers, ranging from yesteryear legends to present-day superstars.

If we were to make a starting five of the top NBA players to have worn the #13 kit, it would certainly be a favorite to win the championship in any era. The lineup would feature two Hall-of-Famers, with two modern stars who also stand a fair chance of getting in.

On that note, let's take a look at five NBA stars to have worn the no. 13 jersey:

#5 James Harden

James Harden (left)

Brooklyn Nets' star James Harden is revered as one of the best players in the NBA.

Harden possesses the dual threat of being a top-level scorer and playmaker, apart from being a reliable defender in the post. The 'Beard' has averaged 25 points, five rebounds and six assists in his career, shooting 44% from the field and 36% from downtown.

Oklahoma City has traded James Harden to the Houston Rockets, league sources tell Y! Sports. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 28, 2012

Harden has played for the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets thus far, but he hasn't won the NBA championship yet. He won the NBA MVP award in 2018, though, and that makes him one of the iconic players to have worn the no. 13 jersey.

#4 Paul George

Paul George

Often referred to by his moniker 'Playoff P', Paul George has lived up to his name in the ongoing playoffs.

George, with the assistance of Reggie Jackson, has carried the LA Clippers to the Western Conference finals. He has put in stellar performances against the Mavericks, Jazz and Suns and will etch his name in history if he is able to lead the Clippers to two more wins against the Phoenix Suns.

Elite company for Paul George.



He deserves his flowers for this playoff run so far 💐 pic.twitter.com/xhr2gWSjlH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 29, 2021

Paul George has been a consistent player throughout his career and one of the best to have put on the #13 jersey.

Also Read: 3 teams that are dark horses in the race to make a trade for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav