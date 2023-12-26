Top 5 realistic landing spots for Dejounte Murray amid Atlanta Hawks trade rumors

Amid their slow start, the Atlanta Hawks could reportedly look to deal star guard Dejounte Murray. Per NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Hawks will “explore their trade options” ahead of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

Murray is in his second season with the Hawks after being acquired from the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 offseason. He has offered Atlanta steady all-around production as a two-way guard.

Through 29 games, he is averaging 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals and 2.3 3-pointers per game on 46.0% shooting.

Murray’s production hasn’t translated to wins, as the Hawks are just 12-17 after finishing 41-41 last season. However, after recently signing a four-year, $120.1 million extension, he is under contract until the 2026-27 season with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

So, Atlanta should have a prime opportunity to sell high on Murray. On that note, here are five realistic landing spots for the former All-Star:

Realistic trade destinations for Dejounte Murray

#5. New York Knicks

New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson

The New York Knicks are one team that has shown interest in Dejounte Murray per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto. Additionally, SportsNet NewYork’s Ian Begley added that some members of the organization view him as an “ideal trade target.”

The Knicks (17-12) have long been in the hunt for another star. So, perhaps Murray could be the player that helps them elevate out of the middle tier of the Eastern Conference.

Murray could slot in next to star guard Jalen Brunson in New York’s backcourt, creating a Big 3 alongside star forward Julius Randle. However, given their lack of a true superstar, the move still may not be enough to make the Knicks title contenders.

As for what New York could give up, any package would probably involve the expiring contract of veteran shooting guard Evan Fournier and draft picks. Young prospects such as Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes could also be included.

#4. Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors rising star forward Scottie Barnes

Like the Hawks, the Toronto Raptors desperately need a shake-up after getting off to a disappointing 11-18 start. They likely won’t have their 2024 first-round pick, as they traded it to the Spurs with a top-six protection last season. So, Toronto will probably be motivated to improve.

The Raptors have been in numerous trade rumors involving two-way forward OG Anunoby and star forward Pascal Siakam. Meanwhile, they have one of the weakest point guard rotations in the league, featuring veteran Dennis Schroder and backup Malachi Flynn.

So, the Raptors are a logical trade destination for Dejounte Murray, as they could flip one of their forwards for a starting-caliber playmaker. This could help them better build around rising star forward Scottie Barnes and challenge for a play-in/playoff spot.

#3. Philadelphia 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers have recently been mentioned in trade rumors involving players such as Chicago Bulls star shooting guard Zach LaVine. So, perhaps the Sixers would be interested in acquiring Dejounte Murray to pair alongside rising star guard Tyrese Maxey in their backcourt.

Philly (20-8) could offer the expiring contract of forward Tobias Harris and draft compensation. Likewise, the Sixers could package the expiring contracts of veterans such as Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris or De’Anthony Melton alongside picks.

A deal would give Philly a Big 3 featuring Maxey, Murray and superstar center Joel Embiid. This could elevate the Sixers among the league’s premier title contenders.

#2. OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Anytime a star player becomes available, the OKC Thunder are always a realistic trade destination. The Thunder have the largest war chest of draft picks in the league. Meanwhile, they continue to ascend in the Western Conference.

So, OKC (18-9) could easily flip some of its picks alongside the contract of forward Davis Bertans for Dejounte Murray. Prospects such as Josh Giddey, Cason Wallace or Ousmane Dieng could be included as well.

The move would help the Thunder fortify their roster around superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and rookie sensation Chet Holmgren and potentially elevate them into contention.

#1. Miami Heat

Miami Heat superstar forward Jimmy Butler (right)

Another team that has constantly been in the hunt for another star is the Miami Heat. The Heat were in the market for star point guards Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday this past offseason before striking out. So, they could be interested in a move for Dejounte Murray to reinforce their backcourt.

The Heat could offer a package centered around the expiring contract of veteran point guard Kyle Lowry and picks. They could also offer the Hawks one of their forwards such as Caleb Martin and a prospect such as Nikola Jovic.

A trade for Murray could be the move that helps Miami (17-12) get back to the NBA Finals despite a disappointing offseason.

