Top 5 retired non-American NBA players who should be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame

What do NBA players Drazen Petrovic, Arvydas Sabonis, Vlade Divac, Dikembe Mutombo and Yao Ming have in common? They have all been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining these gentlemen this past weekend was Croatia’s Toni Kukoc, a member of the legendary Chicago Bulls’ team of the mid-to-late 1990s.

As the NBA has grown into a game that now invites participation from players from all over the world, it is only natural that the group of non-American players making it to the Hall of Fame increases. There is already expectation that two decades from now, players like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic will be added to the list of non-American players entering the hall of fame.

But for now, let's look at the other NBA players from outside the United States who should get their Hall of Fame induction soon enough, given that their basketball careers are now in the rear view mirror.

#5 Detlef Schrempf

Before Dirk Nowitzki, it was Detlef Schrempf who was the most famous German import in the NBA. Schrempf had a 16-year NBA career, playing for teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Indiana Pacers, Seattle Supersonics and Portland Trail Blazers. He was a two-time Sixth Man of the Year winner (1991, 1992) while at Indiana and also competed in the NBA Finals in 1996 as part of the Supersonics team.

Although Schrempf averaged 13.9 ppg over his NBA career, he is one of only 16 players in NBA history to amass more than 15500 points, 7000 rebounds and 3800 assists. 14 of those NBA players have already been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Surely, Schrempf too must get there soon.

#4 Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol is one of the names alongside Schrempf on that list of NBA players with 15500 points, 7000 rebounds and 3800 assists looking to get a Hall of Fame nod. But Gasol is a member of an even more exclusive club. He ranks alongside Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett as the only four NBA players to have more than 20500 points, 11000 rebounds, 3800 assists and 1800 blocked shots to their credit.

Gasol won two NBA titles alongside Kobe Bryant with the LA Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He was a six-time All-Star, four-time All-NBA member and the 2002 Rookie of the Year. As a member of the Spanish Men’s Olympic team, he has helped his country to two silver and one bronze medals. He is undoubtedly the best Spanish import in the NBA.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar