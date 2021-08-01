Top 5 rivals of Michael Jordan across his NBA career

Michael Jordan is often referred to as the greatest player in NBA history. While there might be a debate around that topic, there's no denying that Jordan dominated the NBA in the 1990s and changed how basketball was viewed all over the world.

Jordan won six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls from 1991 to 1998, putting together two streaks of three titles. He was also named the Finals MVP in each of those six NBA Finals, and the Bulls were undefeated on the NBA's biggest stage with Jordan.

5 Biggest rivals of Michael Jordan in his NBA career

For all his greatness and the reverence he produces, Michael Jordan definitely had to endure several painful moments before he was able to reach the ultimate goal in the NBA. Some of Jordan's biggest accomplishments turned into failures for his peers in the 1990s. That effectively meant he had some fierce rivalries with other NBA players in his career.

In this article, we will take a look at Michael Jordan's biggest rivals during his legendary NBA career.

#5 Larry Bird

Larry Bird won three MVPs and three titles with the Boston Celtics.

When Michael Jordan entered the NBA in the 1984-85 NBA season, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were at the peak of their powers. The duo were the undisputed faces of the entire NBA.

Bird, on his side, was the reigning regular-season MVP and came off a championship and Finals MVP with the Boston Celtics in 1984. In Jordan's first two seasons, Bird was named MVP and the two faced each other in the 1986 NBA Playoffs.

Jordan's Bulls fell to the Celtics twice in the first round of the NBA Playoffs without winning a game, though MJ put up huge numbers on both occasions (1986 and 1987).

The Celtics clearly had the best team, while Jordan was pretty much by himself on the Chicago Bulls' roster. Bird was not really a rival to Jordan during his prime, but as Jordan's status in the league grew, he still had to admit that Bird and Magic were the faces of the NBA and were going for titles while he was not.

#4 Magic Johnson

Earvin 'Magic' Johnson.

Similar to Bird, Magic Johnson was Michael Jordan's rival a bit on the court but also on narratives. Johnson was the face of the NBA, alongside Larry Bird, and his 'Showtime' LA Lakers were in contention for NBA titles. Around this time, Jordan could only contest individual scoring titles.

Between 1987 and 1990, Johnson won three MVPs and Jordan finished second twice. The narrative between the two players eventually shifted after the 1991 NBA Finals. Johnson and his LA Lakers were favorites, but Jordan and the Bulls took their first NBA title in a series that represented the passing of the torch from the Magic-Bird duo to MJ.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra