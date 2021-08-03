Top 5 signings from Day 1 of 2021 NBA Free Agency

The first day of 2021 NBA free agency was packed with action, as franchises across the league improved their rosters with some suitable signings. The 2020 Champions and contenders, the LA Lakers, added some familiar faces to their squad, while the Chicago Bulls added two key pieces in Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.

5 notable deals that went down on the first day of 2021 NBA free agency

NBA free agency has always been a convenient way for teams to add star talent, or even key role players, to the roster. Some free agency signings, like LeBron James to LA Lakers in the summer of 2018 have brought teams a championship, which goes on to show the importance of this period.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most notable signings on day 1 of NBA free agency.

#5 Alex Caruso to Chicago Bulls

Alex Caruso was expected to get this paid this summer after having four productive seasons with the LA Lakers as a role player. The combo guard signed a 4-year, $37 million contract with the Chicago Bulls, re-uniting with Lonzo Ball in the process. His salary has taken a sizeable bump, as he made just $2.75 million last season with the LA Lakers.

Caruso is a jack-of-all-trades kind of player, who can handle the ball and act as a playmaker with the second unit and play a completely off-the-ball role while sharing the court with the starters. He is a decent 3-point shooter on low volume and is known to play feisty defense against opposition guards.

#4 Doug McDermott to San Antonio Spurs

Doug McDermott signing with San Antonio Spurs was one of the biggest surprises in 2021 NBA free agency

Perhaps the biggest surprise of 2021 NBA free agency, Indiana Pacers swingman Doug McDermott signed a 3-year, $42 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. The Texas-based franchise was desperate to add a three-point shooter, and in McDermott, they got a player who has shot 40.7% from behind the arc for his career.

McDermott averaged 13 points and 3 rebounds for the Indiana Pacers last season, and will certainly provide Gregg Popovich's side with a scoring thrust through his shooting from distance.

