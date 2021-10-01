Top 5 stretch bigs in the NBA heading into the 2021-22 season

The stretch big is changing the game of basketball. In a sport that is quickly becoming locked in positionless basketball, the stretch big affects the game by having the ability to take his man outside -- which creates rebounding opportunities for teammates. Stretching the floor also opens the offense to exploit defensive weaknesses. Having a big man that can confidently hit shots from behind the arc is a weapon few teams are utilizing. Entering 2021-22, who are the top stretch bigs?

#5 Kristaps Porzingis

Can Kristaps Porzingis pull it together to help Luka Doncic in 2021-22?

Kristaps Porzingis is an NBA enigma. There has never been a player his size that can shoot the rock as well as he can in the league. Kristaps simply can't stay on the floor and provide the help Luka Doncic needs to take the Dallas Mavericks to the top of the Western Conference. A 19 points a game career scorer, look for Kristaps Porzingis to increase that by a few points, grab at least 10 rebounds and hopefully return to his New York Knicks production. He reportedly wanted to be traded out of Dallas last season, and now that he'll be on the opening night roster, the slate is clean. Do your thing KP.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports



Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and THJ puttin’ in work & our first look at assistant coaches Kristi Toliver & Igor Kokoškov Jason Kidd’s 1st Mavs practice is in the books…Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and THJ puttin’ in work & our first look at assistant coaches Kristi Toliver & Igor Kokoškov #MFFL Jason Kidd’s 1st Mavs practice is in the books…



Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and THJ puttin’ in work & our first look at assistant coaches Kristi Toliver & Igor Kokoškov #MFFL https://t.co/MiJXS6GUkd

#4 Karl-Anthony Towns

Stretch the floor big fella

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best shooting bigs in the NBA. He put up numbers of 22 points and 11 rebounds last season, and while in the offseason many of his teammates were mentioned in trade rumors. The dust has settled, and is KAT ready to enter the NBA realm Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are currently perched? KAT lost a reported 50 pounds during a bout with Covid, and after his Mom's passing in 2020 of the virus, let's just all hope KAT is healthy and ready to maintain his rep as one of the NBA big man best.

Timberwolves Clips @WolvesClips “I’ve been through everything. Death of a head coach… numerous front offices… I didn’t have a chance to build any true relationships with anybody cause there’s always instability… deframed by teammates, been a scapegoat for people…



Shit hasn’t been easy.”

-Karl-Anthony Towns “I’ve been through everything. Death of a head coach… numerous front offices… I didn’t have a chance to build any true relationships with anybody cause there’s always instability… deframed by teammates, been a scapegoat for people…



Shit hasn’t been easy.”

-Karl-Anthony Towns https://t.co/k3bYICgo0L

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar