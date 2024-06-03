Top 5 youngest players entering 2024 NBA Finals ft. Dereck Lively

Playing in the NBA Finals alone is a challenging feat for a player. Reaching the championship stage of the season can sometimes take an entire career, and many still didn't win the trophy. However, some players also won titles at an early age.

This year, the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics will face each other in the finals. Yet again, a few young players will have the opportunity to fight for the title.

Here are the top five youngest players in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Top 5 youngest players entering 2024 NBA finals

#5, Josh Green, Dallas Mavericks (23)

Josh Green has become a core member of the Dallas Mavericks under Jason Kidd. His production on both ends of the floor in this playoffs has proved substantial for the Mavericks. Green is just 23 years old and has appeared in every playoff game for his team this season.

In 17 playoff games, Green is averaging 4.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is also the only Maverick who appeared in the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors.

#4, Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks (21)

Although Jaden Hardy has averaged only 6.9 minutes per game in the playoffs, he is always ready for the call from his coach. Hardy has proved an excellent player for the Mavericks’ bench this postseason. At age 21, and being drafted in 2022, this is the first time Hardy has made the playoffs and will play in an NBA Finals.

In 14 playoff games, Hardy is averaging 4.2 ppg on 42.3% shooting, including 40.9% from the 3-point line. His production off the bench will play a crucial part if the Mavs have any chance to win the title this year.

#3, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Dallas Mavericks (21)

Playing in the NBA Finals as a rookie is an all-time experience for any player. Olivier-Maxence Prosper was selected 24th in the 2023 draft by the Sacramento Kings. However, the Kings sent him to Mavs for cash considerations.

Prosper played 40 regular-season games, averaging 3.0 ppg and 2.0 rpg in 8.4 minutes. At age 21, Prosper has played only one playoff game, getting only one minute in Game 1 of the opening round between the Mavs and the LA Clippers.

#2, Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks (20)

In his rookie season, Dereck Lively II has become one of the key players in the Mavericks’ lineup. Jason Kidd has strategically developed Lively this season, and he's already proving to be a big factor in this playoffs. Lively has carried his regular-season impact to the playoffs.

Lively has played 16 playoff games from the bench, averaging 8.6 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 1.2 blocks per game in 21.8 mpg. He is just 20 years old, and his defensive impact has been hailed by his fellow veteran players and coaching staff. His impact will be crucial for the Mavs in the NBA Finals.

#1, Jordan Walsh, Boston Celtics (20)

Jordan Walsh is another rookie in the NBA Finals. He was selected by the Sacramento Kings at No. 38 in the 2023 draft and later traded to the Celtics.

Walsh played nine regular-season games, averaging 1.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg and 0.6 steals per game. He has played two playoff games, both against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round, averaging 1.0 ppg.