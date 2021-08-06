Toronto Raptors Summer League 2021 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Toronto Raptors will look to inject young talent into their roster and can do so by taking advantage of the 2021 NBA Summer League. The loss of Kyle Lowry and the potential departure of Pascal Siakim have opened up positions that need to be filled.

It was all gloom at the Toronto Raptors' camp during the 2020-21 NBA season as they could not find the form that led them to the 2019 championship. Playing home games away outside of Toronto due to covid-19 restriction could have also been a factor in the Raptors' poor run in the season.

Regardless, the Toronto Raptors have an opportunity to restructure with Masai Ujiri at the helm following reports of his new deal with the franchise. He put together the team that went on to win the NBA championship in 2019.

ESPN Sources: Masai Ujiri – architect of the 2019 champions-- has agreed to a significant new deal to become Vice Chairman!President of the Toronto Raptors. Ujiri continues as both Raptors top basketball/business executive and a global philanthropist through his Giants of Africa. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 5, 2021

The Toronto Raptors have made a few moves since the start of free agency, acquiring Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa from the Miami Heat in a sign-and-trade deal involving Lowry. They also re-signed some free agents, but all transactions will become official when the NBA lifts its moratorium on August 6.

With the 2021 Las Vegas Summer League set to commence on August 8, here is the Toronto Raptors' roster and schedule for the competition.

Toronto Raptors roster for Las Vegas Summer League

The Toronto Raptors will field a 15-man roster during the 2021 NBA Summer League. Notable names in the lineup include the 2021 NBA Draft 4th overall pick, Scottie Barnes, as well as Yuta Watanabe, who is back from representing Japan in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Below is the full roster, which is subject to change:

Name Position Jalen Adams Guard Dalano Banton Guard Scottie Barnes Guard/Forward Justin Champaignie Forward Zaccheus Darko-Kelly Guard/Forward Malachi Flynn Guard Freddie Gillespie Center Ashton Hagans Guard Rayshaun Hammonds Forward David Johnson Guard Anas Mahmoud Center Isiaha Mike Forward Matt Morgan Guard Ishmail Wainwright Forward Yuta Watanabe Forward

Another player on the Toronto Raptors squad to keep an eye on is Jalen Adams. The point guard went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft but has since played in the G League for the Erie BayHawks. He shot 40% from three-point range last season, which is an indication that he can be a creator and scorer.

.@Drake welcomed new Raptors draft picks, Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton to Toronto 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yQH2xm6vK1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 2, 2021

Scottie Barnes is definitely worth keeping a special eye on as he competes in what will be his first-ever NBA appearance. Much will be expected of the No. 4 pick out of Florida State, who is known for his playmaking ability and versatile defense.

The Toronto Raptors have a formidable squad that can go all the way in the tournament. It will be exciting to see how these talents are brought together to become a cohesive unit.

Toronto Raptors Summer League schedule and dates

The Toronto Raptors will kick off proceedings in the Summer League on August 8, when they face off against the New York Knicks. They will suit up on three other occasions before the fifth and final matchup is decided based on their performance.

Date and Time Match Network Sunday, 8/8/21, 4:30PM ET Toronto Raptors vs New York Knicks ESPN2 Wednesday, 8/11/21, 08:00PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors ESPN2 Thursday, 8/12/21, 08:00PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Houston Rockets NBA TV Saturday, 8/14/21, 07:00PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Charlotte Hornets NBA TV

The Summer League is an opportunity for rookies and unsigned players to show their talent for a chance of participating when the new season starts. The Toronto Raptors have their work cut out for them in the Eastern Conference and will need all the help they can get.

