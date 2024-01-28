Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction and betting tips | January 28, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks game is on Sunday as part of the five-game slate of the NBA. It marks the third encounter between the two teams this season, with the upcoming game being the first at the State Farm Arena. The previous two games were evenly split, with each team winning once.

The Raptors are on a four-game losing streak following their 127-101 loss to the LA Clippers in their previous outing. They own a 16-29 record and are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are also on a four-game skid, with their most loss coming against the 73-point performance of Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks. They are just above the Toronto Raptors in the East.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks matchup is on Sunday at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georiga.

The live television broadcast by Bally Sports SE-ATL and TSN begins at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass subscribers can enjoy and choose from both feeds through a live stream.

Moneyline: Raptors (+205) vs Hawks (-250)

Spread: Raptors +6.5 (-110) vs -6.5 Hawks (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors (u238.5) vs Hawks (o238.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Preview

The Hawks have four players on their injured list and not expected to play against the Raptors. They are Bruno Fernando, DeAndre Hunter, Mohammed Gueye and Vit Krejci.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have two players, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, out of their upcoming game. Otto Porter Jr. is marked as probable and will be a game-time decision.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted lineups

With Immanuel Quickley out, Gary Trent Jr. is elevated back to starter status, joining Scottie Barnes at the backcourt. Thaddeus Young should start at center, while Bruce Brown and RJ Barrett are the other forwards.

Meanwhile, the Hawks should go with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young as their usual starting backcourt, with Clint Capela at center. Saddiq Bey and Jalen Johnson round up the starting five.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Betting tips

Rumored to be on the trading block, Dejounte Murray has continued to provide for the Hawks, as he's given 22.5 points on his NBA prop. He has gone over the mark three of his last four games and should go over here as well.

Meanwhile, with Pascal Siakam traded, Scottie Barnes has become the most potent scorer for the Raptors. He has an NBA prop of 23.5 points but has not gone over the mark in his last three games. So, it's quite risky to have him go over with the recent trend.

Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks: Prediction

The Raptors, as seen on the spread, are the huge underdogs. Expect a closer game, with the Hawks not covering the spread and the total going under.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!