Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Prediction & Match Preview - March 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup.

The Toronto Raptors are on a seven-game losing streak. They are 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-24 record, while the Cleveland Cavaliers are two spots behind them in 13th, thanks to a 15-26 start to their season.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Cleveland Cavaliers | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, March 22nd; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have been poor at both ends of the court this season, averaging just 112.4 points per game while conceding 112.2.

They rank 20th and 14th, respectively, in the defensive and offensive ratings in the ongoing campaign. They have also been the worst rebounding and defensive rebounding team in the league, tallying just 41 rebounds per match.

One of the few positives for the Toronto Raptors has been the form of Norman Powell, who has averaged 19.6 points on a stellar 44.8% shooting from the deep. Chris Boucher has been a surprise package as well, putting up 14.4 points and 6.3 rebounds along with two blocks per game.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards

Pascal Siakam has been the no. 1 offensive option for the Toronto Raptors this season, averaging 20 points, 4.8 assists and 7.3 rebounds per match.

He is also taking care of things at the defensive end, putting up a steal and 0.7 blocks every game. However, he has shot poorly, making just 44% of his attempts from the field.

Siakam performed well in his team's 112-115 loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday, scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Head coach Nick Nurse will expect a similar performance from him on Sunday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Kyle Lowry, G - Fred VanVleet, F - Norman Powell, F - Pascal Siakam, C - OG Anunoby.

Cleveland Cavaliers Preview

.@CollinSexton02 has now scored at least 20 points in a team-best 27 of 36 outings this season, including 13 of the last 15 games. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3XSoGGGwDJ — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 20, 2021

After managing an upset over the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers succumbed to a 110-116 defeat to the San Antonio Spurs in their last outing. Like the Toronto Raptors, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been a poor rebounding team this season, managing to grab only 31.9 defensive rebounds.

They shooting efficiency has been sub-par as well, as the team is averaging shooting splits of 45-34-73. They are the third-worst three-point and free throw shooting team in the league, aspects they will have to improve if they don't want to end up in the lottery again.

Key Player - Collin Sexton

San Antonio Spurs vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Collin Sexton has looked in fine touch this campaign, putting up 23.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per match. He has also shot a respectable 38% from behind the 3-point arc and is leading the team in points and minutes played.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled at the offensive end and don't have multiple players who can generate quality offense, which has made life difficult for Collin Sexton. The Raptors have some quality one-on-one defenders who have the ability to throw Sexton off his game, so it will be intriguing to see how he fares on Sunday.

Cleveland Cavaliers Predicted Lineup

G - Collin Sexton, G - Darius Garland, F - Isaac Okoro, F - Larry Nance Jr., C - Jarrett Allen.

Raptors vs Cavaliers Match Prediction

Despite their poor recent form, the Toronto Raptors are the favorites to win this game. They have a superior starting five compared to the Cleveland Cavaliers, which should help them add another win to their season tally.

