Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 17, 2024

One of the seven games on the NBA schedule for Sunday is the Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic. It's the third and final matchup between the two teams this season, with the Magic looking for the series sweep. The last time Orlando swept Toronto in a season series was in the 2011-12 NBA season.

The Magic are one of the surprise teams this season, thanks in large part to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Head coach Jamahl Mosley also deserves a lot of credit, with the franchise recently awarding him a four-year contract extension.

Meanwhile, the Raptors have officially started rebuilding after trading stars OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam earlier this season. Scottie Barnes being named an All-Star was a good way to start a new era, but he's recently out with a hand injury.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic game is on Sunday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 6:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on SN in Canada and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Raptors (+580) vs Magic (-800)

Spread: Raptors -7.5 (-105) vs Magic +7.5 (-115)

Total (O/U): Raptors o215.5 (-105) vs Magic u215.5 (-115)

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic preview

The Toronto Raptors enter Sunday's game on a six-game losing streak. The Raptors have been awful since Scottie Barnes went down with a fractured left hand. Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett have fit in quite nicely in Toronto, but it has not resulted in a lot of wins.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are looking to stay hot and win their third game in a row. The Magic have won seven of their last 10 games and are just a game behind the New York Knicks for a Top 4 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic starting lineups, subs and rotation

The Toronto Raptors have five players listed as out on Sunday. Head coach Darko Rajakovic will likely use a starting lineup looking like this:

PG: Immanuel Quickley | SG: Gary Trent Jr. | SF: Gradey Dick | PF: Ochai Agbaji | C: Kelly Olynyk

The Raptors are short-handed, so they'll have no other choice but to use players such as Bruce Brown Jr., Jontay Porter, Jahmi'us Ramsey and Jordan Nwora off the bench.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have no players on their injury report. Jamahl Mosley is expected to stick to his usual starting five of:

PG: Jalen Suggs | SG: Gary Harris | SF: Franz Wagner | PF: Paolo Banchero | C: Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic have a really good bench corp for their rotation consisting of Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz, Moritz Wagner and Joe Ingles.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic betting tips

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 22.5 points, which is below his season average. Banchero has not scored a lot in the past three games, but he's due for a big scoring night. Bet on him to score at least 23 points and break his offensive slump.

Immanuel Quickley is favored to go under 21.5 points on Sunday night. Quickley is coming off a low-scoring effort on Friday, but he's a capable scorer. However, bet on the young guard to score below 21.5 points against a very good Magic defense.

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are the overwhelming favorites to beat the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. The Magic took care of the Raptors on Friday and the result will likely be the same tonight.

Oddsmakers are predicting that the Magic will win the game and cover the spread, while the total is expected to go over 215.5 points.

