Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 27, 2023

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season. The Raptors defeated the Wizards 111-107 on Nov. 13.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards preview, including the prediction, starting lineup and betting tips for Dec. 27.

The Raptors hold a 62-40 all-time record against the Wizards. Toronto won the most recent matchup behind Pascal Siakam’s 39 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Kyle Kuzma had 34 points for Washington.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards game is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Capital One Arena. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on MNMT2 and SN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (-250) vs Wizards (+205)

Spread: Raptors (-6.5) vs Wizards (+6.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o239) vs Wizards -110 (u239)

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards preview

The Raptors have really struggled this season and are 12th in the East with a 11-18 record. They come into Wednesday’s matchup on a three-game losing streak, with their last win coming against the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 18. Toronto has since lost to the Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz.

If Toronto is having a bad season, the Wizards are faring even worse. They are 14th in the East with a 5-24 record and are on a two-game losing streak. Washington played the Orlando Magic on Tuesday and lost 127-119. The Wizards, who revamped their squad in the offseason, have struggled mightily with Kuzma and Jordan Poole as their star players.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards lineups

According to ESPN, Toronto will be without Christian Koloko on Wednesday. He has been ruled out because of illness. With the rest of the roster fit, the Raptors should field a starting 5 of OG Anunoby, Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and Jakob Poeltl.

The Wizards don’t have anyone on the injured list and will be at full strength. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. should start Washington’s regular starting 5 of Tyus Jones, Poole, Kuzma, Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards betting tips

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 25.5 points, which is higher than his season average of 21.3. However, against a struggling Washington team, we expect Siakam to score more than 25 points.

Kyle Kuzma has an over/under of 22.5 points. He is averaging 23.0 points for the season. He will, however, be up against some great defenders in Anunoby, Barnes and Siakam. Hence, we expect Kuzma to not go over 22.5 points.

Anunoby has an over/under of 1.5 steals for the game, which is higher than his season average of 1.0. However, the Wizards have averaged 14.0 turnovers in 29 games so far this season. Expect Anunoby to have at least two steals on Wednesday.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Raptors and rightly so. The Wizards have struggled throughout the season, and we don’t expect that to change against a far better Raptors squad. Toronto hasn’t been great either, but it should cover the spread. Washington might have trouble scoring, hence, we expect the point total to be under 239 points.