How is Tristan Thompson related to Kim Kardashian? Taking a closer look at the relationship between the NBA star and reality TV mogul

Tristan Thompson was drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2011. He quickly established himself as one of the best young centers in the league and in 2016, Thompson won a championship ring.

While his NBA career has been decent so far, the big man has dealt with a lot of drama off the court. He began dating Khloe Kardashian back in 2016, and ever since then, his personal life has been in the spotlight.

The relationship between the NBA player and the reality TV star included scandals, cheating, and drama. Let's take a look at their relationship and how they are doing in 2022.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have had a lot of drama

The NBA player dated internet celebrity Jordan Craig before dating the reality TV star. The ex-couple were expecting their child Prince Thompson when Tristan began dating Khloe Kardashian.

Two years later, Kardashian was pregnant, but the story didn't have a "happily ever after." Tristan Thompson was cheating on her with multiple women, which caused a rift between them.

Amid these issues, Khloe gave birth to their daughter on April 12 and decided to remain close to the NBA player. The pair appeared to have grown closer again as they talked about expanding their family in 2020.

Things didn't work out perfectly as Tristan Thompson had another cheating scandal.

Just a few months ago, it was revealed that he and Khloe are having another baby via surrogate in November 2021.

However, it turns out that Thompson had cheated on her once again and had a baby with another woman in December 2021. This caused further problems between Khloe and Tristan, but considering that they always get back together, it wouldn't be surprising if they give their relationship another try.

Thompson has moved on

It appears that Thompson has moved on as he was already seen with another woman in July. The NBA player was on vacation in Greece when he found someone else to keep him company.

Thompson's NBA career isn't going any better than his love life. In 2022, the forward has played for three different teams. He was traded from the Sacramento Kings to the Indiana Pacers during the trade deadline. However, the Pacers waived him and he was picked up by the Chicago Bulls.

The former NBA champion is currently an unrestricted free agent and chances are that he will play on his fourth team in less than a year.

Tristan Thompson is 31 and he still has a few more years left in the tank. Many teams could use his services as he has the potential to be one of the best rebounders in the league.

Last season, the big man played less than 16 minutes per game and averaged 6.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 52.8% from the field.

