"Two girls in his arms bringing him to the podium" - Shaquille O'Neal suggests a hilarious hypothetical entry for Dennis Rodman for the NBA 75 event in retrospect

Shaquille O'Neal, Dennis Rodman and Michael Jordan, among many other greats, were celebrated during the NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 20. As the league toasted its 75th anniversary, notable absentees from the league's list of its 75 greatest players included Scottie Pippen, Karl Malone, Russell Westbrook and Larry Bird.

The night proved to be a huge networking event as active players got to meet and interact with the legends. One highlight was when LeBron James and Michael Jordan shared a brief moment, while the latter wished LBJ good luck in the game. Both players have been pitched against each other repeatedly by the media and fans alike in a bid to ascertain who is the greatest player of all-time.

A moment of controversy happened when Dennis Rodman threw his jacket as he posed for a picture with James, Steph Curry, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Ray Allen and Dwyane Wade. Enraged fans expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

O'Neal reacted on his podcast, saying Rodman could have chosen a better way to go viral.

"If Dennis Rodman would've came in with a clean cut, in a suit with some glasses like that, that would've went viral," O'Neal said. "A clean cut, a cold-ass suit with some nice glasses, his hair did, two girls in his arms, you know, bringing him to the podium."

The NBA's 75th Anniversary had basketball legends who blazed the trail for others to follow in attendance in Cleveland, Ohio. The list of attendees included Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Isiah Thomas, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley.

However, some couldn't make it and were shown on a television screen while others were just absent. Among them were Tim Duncan, Russell Westbrook, Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen and Karl Malone.

Being among the 75 greatest all-time NBA players is a unique experience and one of the biggest honors in the game. Thomas agreed as he made a subtle jab at the absentees on TNT.

"For those who chose not to come and for those who missed it, what you chose to miss and not be a part of, is one of the most special nights in the history of our game," Thomas said. "You know, the people who were here, you know, God bless them."

