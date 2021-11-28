3 ways Tyler Herro can make the NBA All-Star game this season 

Tyler Herro is raising a lot of eyebrows early in the 2021-22 NBA season. After a stellar rookie year in which the Miami Heat eventually lost in the NBA Finals to LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers, Herro is averaging 22 points per game and hitting 40% of his 3 point attempts. Tyler Herro is right now a leading candidate for the NBA's 6th Man of the Year. He could also accomplish what many thought he wasn't capable of so early in his career, and that is to make the NBA All-Star team this season.

The Miami Heat are 12-7. But after a hot start, the Heat have cooled down on the road. They own a 6-1 record in South Beach, yet are just 6-6 away from FTX Arena. As Miami tries to find its legs with their new additions and major contributions from Tyler Herro this year, the minor struggles now will fuel their playoff fire later on. While Miami's leader, Jimmy Butler, will try to get the team together moving forward, the Heat could potentially have multiple NBA All-Stars this season. Will Tyler Herro be one of them?

It’s his 2nd 30-point game off the bench this season, the most by any Heat player in a single season in franchise history. Tyler Herro tonight:31 PTS8 REB4 3PT12-21 FGIt’s his 2nd 30-point game off the bench this season, the most by any Heat player in a single season in franchise history. https://t.co/EsjlJyCDqW

After a summer of maturity and professional transformation, Tyler Herro has the chips on his shoulder needed to ascend to where he thinks he belongs. With his style and relentlessness offensively making him a tremendous challenge to stop, can Tyler Herro make the NBA All-Star team this year?

Here are 3 ways and reasons why he can.

#3 Remain steady

Tyler Herro, 21, is having his best year in his 3rd season. He's averaging 21 points off the bench and 22 in the games he's started. There is a fire about him, and the pressure from being in the starting five is nonexistent. He has become a 4th quarter dynamo and seems to relish the opportunity to shut teams down by scoring in the clutch. He's scored 14 points in the fourth off the bench a few times and had 17 in a playoff game, also in the 4th quarter. That type of consistent production will land him high in the Sixth Man of the Year voting for sure, and would put him in discussion for even bigger NBA accolades.

#2 Stay inspired

Tyler had a rough summer. At 21, who could blame him for a misstep here or a misstep there? It's all part of personal development. It appears whatever he went through has created a player who is always on the go. Tyler Herro and his girlfriend Katya Elise Henry welcomed their first child, Zya Elise Herro on September 14. In my years of reporting, pro athletes are affected in either positive or negative ways by marriage, divorce and the birth of children. In this case, it appears that Herro has bounced back positively and the Miami Heat will certainly benefit from his emotional life changes with the birth of his daughter.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Tyler Herro's lob to Jimmy worked out 😂 Tyler Herro's lob to Jimmy worked out 😂 https://t.co/8R0wF1WCnX

#1 Win

The more the Miami Heat win, the brighter the spotlight on Tyler Herro and his teammates. Finishing near or at the top of the conference, as it appears the Miami Heat can do, will place Tyler Herro smack dab in the middle of postseason awards conversations. The Miami Heat are built this year to win it all. It's NBA Finals or bust in South Beach and the timing of Tyler Herro's emergence couldn't be better for the Miami Heat to combine with their goal of winning an NBA championship. Making an NBA All-Star team at age 21 would be a tremendous feat for Tyler Herro, and even if he falls short of such a lofty goal, the sky is the limit for the 3rd year player out of Kentucky. Will he do it?

We'll see.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra

