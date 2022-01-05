Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 5th , 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will continue on their five-game road trip as they travel to Colorado to play the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on January 5th.

The Utah Jazz will head into this game on the back of a 115-104 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. With this win, they have improved to 27-10 on the season.

The Denver Nuggets, however, are coming off a 89-103 loss against the Dallas Mavericks. With a three-game winning streak snapped in the process, the Nuggets will look to return to their winning ways.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams. With the Jazz emerging as the winners in the first game, the Denver Nuggets will look to tie the season series at one apiece as they host Utah.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Wednesday, January 5th, 2022; 10:00 PM ET (Thursday, January 6th, 2022; 8:30 IST.)

Venue - Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Utah Jazz Preview

Golden State Warriors v Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will head into this coming off a solid win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Although the game was close until the end of the first half, Utah took a sizeable lead on the back of some stellar shooting outings by the trio of Bojan Bogdanovic, Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley.

The Utah Jazz continue to be a consistent team as they start off 2022. Although they had a six-game winning streak snapped by the Golden State Warriors, the Jazz did a good job of course correcting and bouncing back in their previous game.

Heading into their next game against the Denver Nuggets, the Utah Jazz will see some key players out of the rotation. With Hassan Whiteside and Joe Ingles out, Utah have also added to their report by listing Rudy Gobert and Bogdanovic as questionable.

In the absence of a solid big-man, the Utah Jazz may face a serious shortage in their frontcourt rotation.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert reacts to play at a Utah Jazz game

Although his availability is questionable, the Jazz will need Rudy Gobert to be on the floor in this game. As one of the best defensive big men in the league, the Frenchman will play a key role in containing Nikola Jokic.

Along with his shot blocking abilities and his role as the defensive anchor, Rudy Gobert will also play a key role in gathering rebounds for the Utah Jazz in the game.

On the offensive end, Gobert also plays a role in pick-and-roll situations. Rolling hard to the rim and catching lobs, Gobert's length and athleticism makes him the perfect partner in a traditional pick-and-roll offense.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O'Neal | C - Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets Preview

Denver Nuggets v Dallas Mavericks

The Denver Nuggets have faced a lot of misfortune this season. As a team with some extremely gifted players on their roster, injuries to their roster have decimated the Nuggets' rotation.

Still struggling to get healthy players on the roster, the Denver Nuggets are likely to miss Vlatko Cancar and Austin Rivers in this game as well. Although there is some upside with regards to the availability of a majority of their main rotation, the absence of some bench players will put more burden on the starters.

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind Nuggets made only two baskets in the 11 minutes Nikola Jokic was off the court tonight. Nuggets made only two baskets in the 11 minutes Nikola Jokic was off the court tonight.

The team saw some great minutes from Facundo Campazzo in the starting rotation. However, players such as Aaron Gordon and Will Barton will have to step up and take over the scoring load in order to relieve Nikola Jokic from some of his responsibilities.

Coming off their loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Denver Nuggets will look to turn things around and bounce back as soon as possible.

Key Player - Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic in action for the Denver Nuggets

As the reigning MVP, Jokic continues to display his skills and talents as he carries this battered Denver Nuggets roster through the season. The Serbian singlehandedly manages to facilitate Denver's offense, which forces him into a role of utmost importance for the side.

After coming off a 27 point and 16 rebound performance against the Dallas Mavericks, Nikola Jokic will find himself leading the Denver Nuggets into this game against the Utah Jazz.

Averaging 25.7 points for the season with 14 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game, the Denver Nuggets big man will continue to shoulder huge responsibilities as the side stakes their claim for the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineup

G - Facundo Campazzo | G - Will Barton | F - Aaron Gordon | F - Jeff Green | C - Nikola Jokic

Jazz vs Nuggets Match Predictions

Although the Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets matchup posed as another marquee matchup on Wednesday night, the results may be a little more one-sided.

The Utah Jazz have been on a roll and will potentially continue to be on a roll given their ability to execute. As a team whose offense focuses on perimeter shooting, the Jazz have all the necessary pieces to take advantage of Denver's decimated guard rotation.

But should Rudy Gobert sit this game out, Utah's depleted inside presence will give Denver every opportunity to feast in the paint.

Where to watch Jazz vs Nuggets game?

The Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also receive local coverage on Altitude. The game will also be available on the NBA’s League Pass platform. Fans can also listen to the game by tuning into KKSE 92.5 FM.

