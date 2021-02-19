Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - February 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers will host the Utah Jazz at Staples Center tonight in a battle between two of the NBA Western Conference's elite sides. The Jazz lead the West with a 24-5 record, while the Clippers are two spots behind them with a 21-9 record.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, February 19th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, February 20th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz are unbeaten in the month of February and have been utterly dominant in the 2020-21 season. Their winning run has extended to 9 games, in which the Jazz have obliterated opposition teams on both ends of the floor.

They are currently the 3rd best defense in the league, conceding just 106 points per game. The Utah Jazz have played equally well on the offensive end, scoring 115.6 points, the 4th best mark in the NBA this season.

Jordan Clarkson has been the difference-maker for Quin Snyder's team, averaging 18 points off the bench on a respectable 38% shooting from deep.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell in action against the Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell has stepped up his game this year, averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game. He is also tallying a steal every game, while shooting an excellent 39.1% from behind the arc.

The only valid criticism of Mitchell this season has been his inefficiency from 2-point range, as he shoots a comparatively poor 42.7% on drives to the rim and mid-range shots. If he is able to eliminate low percentage shots from his game, Donovan Mitchell has a fantastic shot at making an All-NBA team this season.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Guard - Mike Conley, Guard - Donovan Mitchell, Forward - Royce O'Neale, Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic, Center - Rudy Gobert

LA Clippers Preview

Game speaks for itself.@kawhileonard is an #NBAAllStar starter for the third straight year. pic.twitter.com/gSVKBTyZIA — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 19, 2021

The LA Clippers are going to have a long list of players questionable for this crucial encounter. Star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are questionable with leg and foot issues respectively, but fans will be hoping to see the duo in action.

This game is a rematch of Wednesday's affair, where the Utah Jazz prevailed with a scoreline of 114-96. The LA Clippers will be looking for revenge, although they will need production from players like Lou Williams and Serge Ibaka.

Williams has been an integral part of the rotation, while Ibaka has proven to be a great offseason acquisition and is averaging 11 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

Key Player - Lou Williams

Lou Williams in action for the LA Clippers against the Atlanta Hawks

Lou Williams has looked in good touch lately, and his overall points and assists average for the season has also improved after his early struggles. He is putting up 12 points and 4 assists per game on 38% shooting from the deep, and continues to be a dependable 6th man.

If Kawhi Leonard and Paul George do end up missing tonight's game, the LA Clippers will need a big game out of Lou Williams.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Guard - Patrick Beverley, Guard - Paul George, Forward- Kawhi Leonard, Forward- Nicolas Batum, Center- Serge Ibaka

Jazz vs Clippers Match Prediction

The result of the game will hinge on the availability of the LA Clippers' two biggest stars, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. If they end up missing the game, the Utah Jazz should clinch the game with relative ease, as they did last time round.

If the LA Clippers' star duo does play this time, then it could be a different ball game altogether.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Clippers

The Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers game will be nationally televised on ESPN. Local coverage of the game will be available on AT&T Sportsnet and Fox Sports West and Tickets. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

