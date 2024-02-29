Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 29, 2024

There are eight games scheduled for NBA Leap Day 2024, including the Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic. It's the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Magic looking for the series sweep. Let's look at the game's preview, prediction, starting lineups and betting tipis for Feb. 29.

Orlando outlasted the Jazz 115-113 on Nov. 2, 2023, in Salt Lake City, Utah. The win snapped the Magic's three-game losing streak against the Jazz. Paolo Banchero was the star of the show with 30 points, nine rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.

Thursday's game will also be the 70th regular-season meeting between the Jazz and Magic. Utah has dominated the last 10 games against Orlando, winning eight of them against two losses. The Jazz are also ahead in the all-time matchup 44-25.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: "Remember when this man stood up while all the rest knelt" - NBA fans berate Jonathan Isaac for teasing to rock Donald Trump sneakers

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic game is on Wednesday at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. It starts at 7:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ in Utah and Bally Sports Florida.

Moneyline: Jazz (+185) vs Magic (-215)

Spread: Jazz +6 (-115) vs Magic -6 (-105)

Total (O/U): Jazz o224 (-115) vs Magic u224 (-105)

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic preview

The Utah Jazz are heading into Orlando with just three wins in their last 10 games. The Jazz lost the first game of a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks. It was a blowout loss that was decided in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic are coming off a big win over the Brooklyn Nets despite the absence of Paolo Banchero. The Magic keep pace with other East teams with their seventh win in their last 10 games.

Also Read: D.J. Wagner NBA Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for Kentucky point guard ft. Utah Jazz and more

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Utah Jazz have one player on their injury report – Walker Kessler, who is listed as questionable. Head coach Will Hardy will likely use a starting lineup consisting of Keyonte George, Collin Sexton, Taylor Hendricks, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic have two players listed as questionable – Paolo Banchero and Jonathan Isaac. If Banchero won't get cleared, head coach Jamahl Mosley is expected to use a starting five featuring Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Caleb Houstan, Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr.

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic betting tips

If Paolo Banchero plays tonight, he has an over/under of 21.5 points. Banchero is projected to go over and score 22.7 points. The All-Star has scored at least 22 points twice in his last five games. Take the risk and bet on him to continue struggling since he's missed the last two contests with an illness.

Lauri Markkanen is projected to go under 21.5 points on Thursday night. Markkanen has gone under 21.5 points four times in his last five contests. He's favored to go under, so bet on him to score less than 21.5 points due to his struggles.

Franz Wagner also has an over/under of 21.5 points. Wagner is favored to go over even though he's not scored more than 21.5 points in seven straight games. It might be safer to bet on him to go under, but it's not risky to take the favorable odds for him to break out of his slump.

Also Read: Dwight Howard's plea to dismiss sexual assault lawsuit rejected by court: What we know so far

Utah Jazz vs Orlando Magic prediction

The Orlando Magic are favored to get the win over the Utah Jazz on Thursday at home. The Magic have been more consistent than the Jazz this season and will play at home at the Kia Center. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Magic will win, the Jazz will cover the spread and the total will go over.

Also Read: "With pookie and a Lakers win" - Utah QB Cameron Rising and GF Vivienne Williams shares snippets from exciting Valentine’s day watch