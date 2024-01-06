Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 6, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers match is one of four games on the NBA schedule for Saturday. It's the first meeting of the season between the two teams, with the Sixers sweeping last campaign's season series. Let's look at the preview for the Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers game, including prediction and betting tips for Jan. 6.

Utah's three-game road trip in the Eastern Conference was off to a rocky start against the Boston Celtics, losing via blowout. Philadelphia, on the other hand, are 1-1 in their current homestand after a 128-92 defeat to the New York Knicks on Friday night.

Saturday's game is the 108th regular-season meeting between the Jazz and Sixers. The Jazz are ahead in the all-time head-to-head matchup 58-49, but Philly has won six of the last 10 games dating back to Nov. 16, 2018.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers is scheduled for Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ in Salt Lake City and NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Moneyline: Jazz (+613) vs Sixers (-979)

Spread: Jazz +12.5 (-110) vs Sixers -12.5 (-100)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o238.5) vs Sixers -110 (u238.5)

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Utah Jazz were on a three-game winning streak when they arrived in Boston on Thursday night. They were no match against the best team in the NBA, losing 126-97 to start their tough three-game road trip in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Sixers suffered their first defeat of 2024 against the New York Knicks. Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey had great games, but it was not enough to prevent the 128-92 loss in front of their fans at the Wells Fargo Center.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers starting lineups

The Utah Jazz had a clean bill of health before and after their game against the Boston Celtics. Head coach Will Hardy will likely use a starting five of Kris Dunn, Collin Sexton, Simone Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen and John Collins.

On the other hand, the Philadelphia 76ers have four players on the injury report – De'Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz and Robert Covington. Head coach Nick Nurse is expected to have a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr. and Joel Embiid.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 33.5 points against the Utah Jazz. Embiid is projected to score 34.6 points and is favored to go over. He's been on a tear since December is it's always better to bet on the reigning MVP to go over in scoring.

Lauri Markkanen is favored to go under 21.5 points, which is below his season average of 23.3 points per game. Markkanen is projected to score 21.9 points even though he's only scored 20 or more points once in his last 4 games. It might be safer to bet on him to go under rather than go with his projections.

Collins Sexton is projected to score 16.1 points and go under 16.5 points against the Philadelphia 76ers. Sexton is favored to go over since he has scored 17 or more points in four of his last six games. Betting on him to go over might be the safest way to go.

Utah Jazz vs Philadelphia 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the heavy favorites to beat the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Sixers just have too much firepower in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey for the Jazz to handle. Oddsmakers are predicting that the Sixers will win the game, the Jazz will cover the spread and the total will go under.

