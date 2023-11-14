Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 14, 2023

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers is one of 10 games scheduled on Tuesday for the third game day of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. It's the 204th regular season game and the first tournament game between the Jazz and Blazers in history.

Let's take a look at the Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction and betting tips.

The Jazz are coming off a 127-121 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, which was just their third victory of the season. The win also snapped a four-game losing streak and prevented them from being tied for the second-worst record in the NBA. Jordan Clarkson and Lauri Markkanen led the way for the Jazz as the duo scored 26 points each.

Meanwhile, the Blazers are entering Tuesday's matchup on a three-game losing skid. It's been a rough start to the post-Damian Lillard season for Portland, and piling injuries doesn't help their cause. They lost to the LA Lakers 116-110 in their most recent contest.

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers preview, prediction, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers game will be played on Tuesday at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. It has a start time of 9:00 p.m. EST and will be televised on KJZZ and Root Sports Northwest.

Moneyline: Jazz (-250) vs Blazers (+210)

Spread: Jazz -6.5 (-110) vs Blazers +6.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Jazz (u228.5) vs Blazers (o228.5)

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers preview

The Utah Jazz have won six out of the last 10 games against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz also lead the all-time matchup with the Blazers 111-92. They are still without Walker Kessler due to a left elbow sprain, while John Collins is listed as probable with a sprained right ankle.

On the other hand, the Blazers have a three-game winning streak against the Jazz. It will be hard to maintain it since they don't have Damian Lillard anymore. They will also be without Scoot Henderson, Anfernee Simons, Malcolm Brogdon and Robert Williams III, who are all out on Tuesday.

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers predicted lineups

The Utah Jazz are expected to have the same starting lineup used in their past two games. John Collins slides in at center in the absence of Walker Kessler with Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Keyonte George and Jordan Clarkson.

Meanwhile, the Blazers will have a starting five of Skylar Mays, Shaedon Sharpe, Mattise Thybulle, Jerami Grant and DeAndre Ayton. Head coach Chauncey Billups is using Mays, who is the team's third-string point guard, because of injuries to Scoot Henderson and Malcolm Brogdon.

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers betting tips

Lauri Markkanen is the best scorer for Tuesday's matchup between the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers. Markkanen has an over/under of 24.5 points, which is just a little bit under his season average of 24.2 points. His scoring has been down this season, so it might be safer to bet under and get -110 odds.

Jordan Clarkson finally came out of his slump in his last two games, scoring 33 and 26 points. Clarkson is -115 to go over 20.5 points against the Blazers, which might be a good bet due to his current scoring form. It is still safer to bet under based on his overall performance this season, averaging just 16.5 points.

DeAndre Ayton is the best rebounder among all the players suiting up for both teams on Tuesday. Ayton has over/under of 11.5 rebounds with an even odds of -115. This will likely change closer to tip-off, but it should be pointed out that "DominAyton" is fourth in the NBA in rebounds per game at 12.2.

Utah Jazz vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

The Utah Jazz are the favorites to win their Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Jazz have a -6.5 spread and are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Blazers, on the other hand, are +6.5, which is fair since they are depleted due to injuries and are on a three-game losing streak. Nothing much is expected of a rebuilding team, but players are starting to take the tournament seriously.

Portland might put up a fight in the first half and cover the spread, but fans should expect the Jazz to get the win and the total to go under.

