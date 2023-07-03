Warriors Summer League roster 2023: Details of players, coaches, schedule and more

The NBA Summer League has arrived with the Warriors roster, coaches, and schedule ready to go.

Here are the details regarding Golden State's Summer League players, coaches, and schedule.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Roster 2023: Players

Player and No. Position Brandin Podziemski (#2) Guard Gabe Kalscheur (#21) Guard Lester Quinones (#25) Guard Adam Seiko (#33) Guard Kendrick Davis (#37) Guard Craig Sword (#38) Guard Yuri Collins (#41) Guard Adam Kunkel (#55) Guard Gui Santos (#15) Forward Mikael Jantunen (#18) Forward Javan Johnson (#31) Forward Trayce Jackson-Davis (#32) Forward-Center Isiaha Mike (#44) Forward Reggie Perry (#12) Center Jayce Johnson (#36) Center

The standouts from this roster will be the two players, the Warriors selected from the 2023 NBA Draft.

Brandin Podziemski, the 6-foot-5 guard from Santa Clara, was drafted 19th overall. During his time playing for Santa Clara, he averaged 19.9 points per game (48.3% shooting, including 43.8% from 3-point range) and 8.8 rebounds.

Trayce Jackson Davis, the 6-foot-9 forward-center from Indiana, was drafted 57th overall. During his last season playing for Indiana, he averaged 20.9 ppg (58.1% shooting) and 10.8 rpg. Trayce Jackson-Davis finished all four years playing for the Indiana Hoosiers.

Golden State Warriors Summer League Roster 2023: Coaches and Trainers

As far as the coaches and trainers are concerned, here are the following:

Name Position Jacob Rubin Head Coach Hilton Armstrong Assistant Coach Klinton Carlson Assistant Coach Hannah Heiring Assistant Coach Noel Hightower Assistant Coach Nick Kerr Assistant Coach Khalid Robinson Assistant Coach Davit Rogava Assistant Coach Will Sheehey Assistant Coach Mychel Thompson Assistant Coach Anthony Vereen Assistant Coach Lainn Wilson Assistant Coach Toral Desai Athletic Trainers Long Lam Athletic Trainers

Golden State Warriors Summer League Roster 2023: Schedule

The 2023 NBA Summer League will have three different schedules for as many tournaments.

The California Classic Summer League will be on July 3 and 5, with all games played in Sacramento. The Salt Lake City Summer League will take place on July 3, 5, and 6 in Salt Lake City. Lastly, the NBA 2K24 Summer League will be held from July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

A summer league champion will be crowned by the end of the tournament.

The Golden State's 2023 Summer League schedule is listed below:

Date and Time (ET) Opponent Channel July 3 (Monday, 10:00 PM) Sacramento Kings ESPN2 July 5 (Wednesday, 6:00 PM) Charlotte Hornets ESPN2 July 7 (Friday, 11:00 PM) Los Angeles Lakers ESPN July 9 (Sunday, 10:00 PM) New Orleans Pelicans ESPN2 July 12 (Wednesday, 5:30 PM) Dallas Mavericks NBA TV July 13 (Thursday, 7:00 PM) Houston Rockets ESPN

Warriors General Manager on Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis

Following draft night, Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy spoke to the media to discuss the drafted rookies by the organization.

"Two really productive college players that have a proven track record that shows the work they've done," Dunleavy said, "and to bring that into the mix for us is something that we value. Throughout their college careers where we felt like they'd be great for the Warrior program."

Brandin Podziemski also had a few words to say to the media regarding his mindset in being part of the Golden State organization.

"I think I'm a pretty smart basketball player and the Warriors have a lot of smart basketball players as well," Podziemski said. "So I think it's a perfect fit both ways. Going forward, you know, I get to play alongside the two best shooters in the world. So, I can't wait."

Similar to Podziemski, Trayce Jackson-Davis also discussed what he will be able to bring to the table as a rookie.

"Just being a sponge and being able to absorb all the knowledge the veterans have," Jackson-Davis said. "They like to play in space and me and him both like to pass the ball. And we're very unselfish players."

While the upside is there for the two rookies, the real test begins against NBA-level competition.

