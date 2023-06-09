Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

The Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm matchup will take place on Friday night. This will be the final game of the night that features five different matchups and 10 WNBA teams.

Led by Elena Delle Donne, a two-time WNBA MVP, the Mystics are at .500 after six games in the season. The Storm, on the other hand, have struggled to win games without Breanna Stewart. They are 1-4 so far this season, tied for the third-worst record in the league.

Interestingly, Seattle has played only one game on the road this season. The team will host the Washington Mystics on Friday night, hoping to get the second victory of the 2023 WNBA season.

The Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm will be available on the WNBA League Pass

The Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm will tip-off at 10 PM Eastern Time. It will start at the same time as the matchup between the LA Sparks and Chicago Sky.

The game will be played in Climate Pledge Arena, where the Storm have gone 1-3 this season. Basketball fans can watch it on ION and Bally Sports, while the live stream will be available on both Amazon Prime Video and the WNBA League Pass.

Delle Donne will be the star of the Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm matchup (Image via Getty Images)

The Mystics will likely use their regular lineup on Friday night. Elena Delle Donne, the ninth-best scorer in the league, and Ariel Atkins will be starting forwards, while Shakira Austin will start at the center position.

Natasha Cloud and Brittney Sykes will be the starting backcourt duo.

Jewell Loyd, the league's top scorer, has been ruled out of the Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm matchup due to a foot injury. The 5-foot-10 guard is averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game, leading the league in scoring by a large margin.

During her absence, Yvonne Turner and Sami Whitcomb will likely run the backcourt, while Ezi Magbegor and Kia Nurse will be starting forwards. The Storm will also start Mercedes Russell in the center spot.

Loyd will miss the Washington Mystics vs Seattle Storm matchup (Image via Getty Images)

Here are the odds for the upcoming WNBA game:

Against the spread : Mystics -12.5 (-110), Storm +12.5 (-110)

: Mystics -12.5 (-110), Storm +12.5 (-110) Moneyline : Mystics -750, Storm +500

: Mystics -750, Storm +500 Total points (156.5): Over (-110), Under (-117)

If Loyd was available for the matchup, Seattle would've stood a chance. However, staying competitive against the Mystics and Delle Donne is nearly an impossible task for the Storm on Friday night.

Score prediction: Washington Mystics 82 - 67 Seattle Storm

