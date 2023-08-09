Watch: Before their online spat, Paul George once almost sent Devin Booker to the hospital after elbowing his broken nose

Phoenix Suns star shooting guard Devin Booker and LA Clippers star wing Paul George engaged in an online spat on Tuesday.

This came after Booker called out "PG13’s" line of questioning in his recent podcast interview with Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson. "DBook" accused George of trying to bait Thompson into taking a shot at him, leading the Clippers star to fire back.

Following their dispute, many questioned why the two stars would go at each other over something so insignificant. However, the duo’s animosity toward each other dates back much further than their recent beef.

During a game between the Suns and Clippers on Jan. 3, 2021, George and Booker were involved in a heated altercation. It began after George took issue with Phoenix point guard Cameron Payne landing on him after attempting to block his shot.

Booker then came to his teammate’s defense, leading the two to go at it verbally.

You can watch the video of the incident below:

The two stars later went at each other again during the 2021 Western Conference finals. This includes in Game 4 when George was assessed a technical foul for shoving Booker following a hard foul in the first quarter. "DBook" then picked up a tech of his own for shoving "PG13" later in the game.

In Game 6, George proceeded to elbow Booker in the face while driving to the basket, resulting in an offensive foul. The Suns star was notably nursing a broken nose at the time.

It seems pretty clear that there has been no love lost between Paul George and Devin Booker.

How did Paul George respond to Devin Booker calling him out on social media?

As for Paul George’s and Devin Booker’s recent dispute, it started after the former asked Klay Thompson about his favorite trash-talking moment from his career.

George ended the question by suggesting the time that Thompson held up four fingers to represent his four rings while trash-talking Booker. This occurred during a regular-season game between the Warriors and the Suns on Oct. 25, 2022, with Thompson even getting ejected from the game.

However, "Killa Klay" clarified that he overreacted and that he shouldn’t have taunted Booker.

“I was in my feelings though, and Book was busting my a** that day,” Thompson said.

“I was not where I need to be. You know, stuff doesn't age well, and that didn't age well for me. I don't need to be flexing four rings, bro. Like everybody knows that. That's on Wikipedia.

“My game wasn't where it was at, and we all get insecure at times. I'm man enough to admit that we all have our moments of weakness. I'm not really proud of that one.”

Booker then responded to Thompson’s comments via an Instagram comment, giving a salute to the Warriors shooting guard. However, he quickly followed that up with another comment calling out George’s question.

“Is that the answer u was looking for?” Booker asked.

George was later asked his thoughts on the comment during a Twitch stream. The Clippers star then took a shot at Booker for taking offense to his question.

“My thoughts on Booker's comments?” George said.

“I mean, he didn't really say nothing other than, ‘Is that what you wanted to hear?’ I don't really care.

“That's Klay's answer, know what I mean? That's Klay's answer. I asked a question; Klay gave his response. That's Klay's answer. I don't know what that [Booker's comment] was supposed to mean. Sorry-a** response.”

