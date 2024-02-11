Watch: Tyrese Haliburton throws an unreal dime off the backboard at the Mecca

Indiana Pacers All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton has become one of the league’s most entertaining and heads-up players. He was at it again on Saturday in their 125-111 victory over the Knicks at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Midway into the third quarter as he was running the break, Haliburton stopped on top of the key. With no one to pass to initially, he had the presence of mind to bounce the ball to the backboard and caught the ball back midair before then passing it to an open Pascal Siakam for a corner three.

Siakam made the three to extend their lead at that point to eight points, 72-64, which awed the crowd at the ‘Mecca of Basketball.'

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the play below:

Expand Tweet

The play was part of a stellar performance for Tyrese Haliburton for the night, which saw him finish with a double-double of 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 4-of-9 from three, to go along with 12 assists.

Myles Turner top-scored for the Pacers in the win with 23 points, with Siakam adding 19.

For New York, it was All-Star Jalen Brunson who showed the way with a game-high 39 points.

The win was a bounce-back victory for Indiana after it lost its previous game. It now has a 30-24 record, and are sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Tyrese Haliburton excited to have executed impressive assist off the backboard against the Knicks

Tyrese Haliburton's impressive assist off the backboard against the New York Knicks on Saturday was happy with his execution of the skill.

In the post-game interview with media, the 23-year-old Indiana Pacers All-Star said:

"I've never done that before. Like I said, you just see so many guys in the NBA trying it. And I was going to try it in the first half on like the right, a little off the right slot, but it was like kind of a weird angle, so that in transition, it just felt like there was a lot of room in the paint. Yeah, just playing basketball, having fun."

Expand Tweet

Tyrese Haliburton has more opportunities to show his creativity on the floor, as he is set to start for the Eastern Conference squad for this year’s NBA All-Star Game, which the Pacers will be hosting in Indianapolis on Feb. 18.

He will start alongside the Milwaukee Bucks’ Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid in that game. Embiid is set to miss the game because of a knee injury.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!