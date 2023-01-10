Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are very entertaining. Many basketball fans watch "Inside the NBA" because of them and they never disappoint. After dominating the basketball courts, the two are now analysts who also love to joke with each other.

Besides cracking jokes at each other's expense, the basketball legends also love betting. Shaq lost one of these bets and had to wear his underwear during the basketball show.

Shaq and Charles love having fun and entertaining their viewers. Due to this, O'Neal did not back out of the bet and all of his fans had a chance to watch him wear his underwear on live TV.

Shaquille O’Neal had to wear his underwear after losing bet to Charles Barkley

O'Neal and Barkley have had a lot of fun betting with each other. Shaq has won several of these bets, including the golfing bet that was supposed to make his opponent wear a pink bikini on the beach.

Back on Jan. 20, 2012, the LA Clippers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves. Despite not having Chris Paul, the Clippers were favorites to beat the Timberwolves and improve their record to 9-4.

As you can see in the video above, Shaquille O’Neal bet with Barkley that Kevin Love would outplay Blake Griffin. However, the Timberwolves forward finished the game with 17 points while going 5-for-16 from the field.

Love also grabbed 14 rebounds during the game, but his shooting percentage was horrible. To put this game into perspective, it's important to note that he averaged 26.0 points on 44.8% shooting during the 2011-12 campaign.

Blake Griffin, on the other hand, finished the game with a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double. Interestingly, the LA Clippers forward averaged 20.7 points per game this season.

"I'm a man of my word," is what O’Neal said during "Inside the NBA" after losing the bet, before standing up and revealing his underwear.

“You gotta put some lotion, dawg,” Kenny Smith teased Shaq during the segment of the show.

The basketball show also revealed a video of Shaquille O’Neal wearing a pink bikini on the beach.

Minnesota Timberwolves won the game

Despite Kevin Love's subpar performance, the Minnesota Timberwolves ended up winning the game 101-98. While the Timberwolves forward may have had relatively bad numbers, he did not completely let Shaquille O’Neal down.

With 1.5 seconds left in the game, the teams were tied at 98. Love received the ball and knocked down a long-range shot with a buzzer to put his team ahead and win the game.

Despite Love's incredible season, the Timberwolves ended up winning only 26 games in the lockout-shortened season. The Clippers, on the other hand, finished the season with a 40-26 record, but were spent in the second round of the playoffs by the San Antonio Spurs.

