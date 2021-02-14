What channel is Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The LA Clippers welcome the Cleveland Cavaliers to Staples Center tonight with an objective to continue their winning run and move closer to the Utah Jazz and LA Lakers, who occupy the two top spots in the Western Conference. The Cleveland Cavaliers, on the other hand, will be looking to get back on the winning track following a 6-game losing streak.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers v Phoenix Suns

The Cleveland Cavaliers will miss gritty guard Matthew Dellavedova for this key clash as he continues his rehabilitation process for the back injury he sustained. Kevin Love has been ruled out of action indefinitely because of a calf injury, while Larry Nance Jr. is targeting an April return following a finger issue.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will start the game with a backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, with defensive specialist Isaac Okoro starting at small forward.Taurean Prince will start in the power forward position and Andre Drummond will be the team's starting center.

Cedi Osman and Jarrett Allen have been key contributors off the bench, averaging 11 and 12 points respectively.

Injured: Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr.

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

LA Clippers Team News

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

The only major injury concern going into this game for the LA Clippers will be Paul George, who will miss his 4th consecutive game due to a foot injury. Reggie Jackson will replace him in the starting lineup, with Patrick Beverley moving to the 2 guard spot.

Kawhi Leonard will start at small forward, with Frenchman Nicolas Batum playing at 4. Former Raptors star Serge Ibaka has taken over the starting center role from Ivica Zubac, who has been impactful off the bench, scoring eight points and grabbing 6.5 rebounds per game.

Injured: Paul George, Jay Scrubb..

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

At what time will the Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers game start?

USA - Sunday, February 14th, 2021, 10:00 PM Eastern Standard Time.

India - Monday, February 15th, 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time.

Where and how to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs LA Clippers game?

The game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and LA Clippers will be telecast on Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket and Fox Sports Ohio Networks. Fans can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

