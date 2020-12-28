What Channel is Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks on tonight? Time, TV schedule & Live stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Detroit Pistons will go head to head against the Atlanta Hawks tonight at the State Farm Arena. The Atlanta Hawks, who are still undefeated in the 2020-21 NBA Season, will go up against a motivated Detroit side.

Detroit Pistons will hope to get their first win of the season tonight after coming up short in an OT thriller against the Cleveland Cavaliers in their previous game.

Detroit Pistons - Team News

Detroit Pistons v Minnesota Timberwolves

The Detroit Pistons are in a rebuilding situation. The new faces on the team and the veterans seem to be doing all they can, but they haven't yet managed to cross the finishing line.

Former All-star Blake Griffin put up 25 points and 6 rebounds, going 8 of 16 from beyond the arc, but that was not enough to get Detroit the victory in their previous game. They will be hoping to cause an upset and spoil the perfect start of the Atlanta Hawks, who seem to be on the come up.

Injured: Blake Griffin, Sekou Doumbouya.

Doubtful: Jahlil Okafor.

Rested: Derrick Rose.

Atlanta Hawks - Team News

Memphis Grizzlies v Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are cruising. With two impressive wins in their first two games, fans of the franchise are all rallying behind Trae Young for a playoff push. whether post-season becomes a reality for the Hawks remains to be seen, but what Trae Young is doing right now is nothing short of extraordinary. The young star is averaging 36.5 points through his first two games this season.

The Hawks will be looking to continue their winning ways and extend their streak to three straight wins tonight against the Detroit Pistons.

Injured: Onyeka Okongwu, Tony Snell, Clint Capela, Kris Dunn

Doubtful: Danilo Gallinari

Rested: None

At what time will Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks commence?

India: 29th December 2020, 6:00 AM (Indian Standard Time)

USA: 28th December 2020, 7:30 PM (Eastern Time)

Where and How to watch Detroit Pistons vs Atlanta Hawks?

The game will be broadcasted locally on Fox Sports Southeast. Fans worldwide can stream it on live on NBA League Pass.

