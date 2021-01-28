What channel is Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors on tonight? Time, TV schedule & live-stream l NBA Season 2020-21

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are set to face off at the Chase Center tonight in a 2020-21 NBA game.

The last time these two teams met, the Golden State Warriors prevailed in emphatic fashion; so it could be intriguing to see who comes out on top in this all-Western Conference clash.

The Golden State Warriors have a 9-8 record on the season, while the Minnesota Timberwolves are struggling with a 4-12 start.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be missing their two biggest stars for this game. Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have both been ruled out, which could make it a tough proposition for the Minnesota Timberwolves to take this game.

Ricky Rubio will replace Russell as the team's starting point guard, while Naz Reid should take Towns' place.

Jarrett Culver has been sidelined due to an ankle injury, while Juancho Hernangomez has been ruled out due to health and safety reasons.

Injured- Jarrett Culver, D'Angelo Russell.

Doubtful- None.

Unavailable- Juancho Hernangomez, Karl Anthony-Towns.

Suspended- None.

Golden State Warriors Team News

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors' offense centers around Stephen Curry but no longer hinges on his performances. That is due to the presence of players like Andrew Wiggins, Eric Paschall and Kelly Oubre Jr., who are starting to come into their own this campaign.

Wiggins and Oubre Jr. are expected to start against the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Paschall continuing to come off the bench.

Alen Smailagic will, however, miss the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves due to a knee issue, while big Marquese Chriss won't be available due to a leg injury.

Injured- Alen Smailagic, Marquese Chriss.

Doubtful- None.

Unavailable- None.

Suspended- None.

At what time will the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors game start?

USA- Wednesday, 27th January 2021 - 10:00 PM (Eastern Time).

India- Thursday, 28th January 2021 - 8:30 AM (Indian Standard Time).

Where and how to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Golden State Warriors game?

In the USA, the game will be broadcast live on the FOX Sports Network and the NBC Sports Network. This match can also be streamlined on the NBA League Pass.