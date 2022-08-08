What is Charles Barkley's net worth? Estimating former NBA MVP and current media personality's wealth

Charles Barkley's NBA career began when he was selected with the fifth pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 1984 draft. He never won a championship. He is, however, one of the best power forwards in league history. He is a member of the NBA's 75th-anniversary team.

Charles Barkley played in the NBA for 16 years. Some of his most memorable campaigns were with the Phoenix Suns. In 1993, he led the Suns to an NBA Finals appearance, but he fell 4-2 to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

Throughout his career, Chuck earned $40,608,000, according to Spotrac. Although players earn that in a single season in today's NBA, it was a decent sum in Barkley's era.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Barkley's net worth currently stands at $50 million. Over the years, the Hall of Famer has signed lucrative endorsement deals with top brands like Nike, T-Mobile, and McDonald's.

Perhaps, one of the most notable ads was the "I am not a role model" campaign, which received heavy criticism from parents. Chuck has explained that he was misunderstood. He said he wanted kids to listen to their parents more. It, however, did not change much.

Charles Barkley is also an accomplished author. He collaborated with sportswriter Roy S. Johnson on his first work. He has also self-published two other books. The most recent is "Who's Afraid of a Large Black Man?"

There is a chance that Barkley could have been worth more if it had not been for his gambling issues. In 2007, Chuck admitted that he lost over $10 million through gambling. The sports analyst once lost $2.5 million in under six hours playing blackjack.

Fortunately, Chuck dialed down on the gambling. He admitted that he should not be losing so much money just because he can. He declared several wins, though. The highest was a $700,000 payout playing blackjack during a trip to Las Vegas.

Charles Barkley is currently a studio analyst with TNT

Meanwhile, Barkley's contract with TNT is a big part of his net worth. The NBA legend is currently on a $30 million, five-year deal, which essentially pays $6 million annually. However, he has revealed that he will be retiring in 2023.

He is responsible for plenty of the comic relief of the show, alongside Shaquille O'Neal. Most recently, he has been on the receiving end of several studio pranks. His candid takes have also resulted in a lot of back-and-forths with Shaq, with whom he has a love-hate relationship.

The 2022-23 NBA regular season will commence on October 19, and Charles Barkley will, once again, be in the studio to comment on games. The crew will also include Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaq.

