What happened to Jamal Cain? Looking at Heat's forward injury status

During a recent Miami Heat team practice, Jamal Cain reportedly suffered a sprained ankle. Cain ended up being sidelined during the Heat's first Summer League game against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Miami Heat are scheduled to finish off their California Classic Summer League schedule later today at 10:00 PM.

This injury status was reported by South Florida Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman. She also adds that it is still unclear whether Jamal Cain we'll be eligible to play later today against the Sacramento Kings.

After their final California Classic Summer League game, the Miami Heat play again on July 8 at Las Vegas. They will be playing against the Boston Celtics at the start of their NBA 2024 Summer League schedule.

During the 2022-23 season, Jamal Cain averaged 5.4 points per game (56.1% shooting, including 35.0% from 3-point range) during his 18 games with the Miami Heat. Cain had his best game in a 123-110 win against the Orlando Magic. He dropped 18 points (6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range) and 5 rebounds.

Before joining the Heat, Cain started with the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat's G League affiliate team. In the 2022 NBA Draft, Jamal Cain went undrafted but was later signed by the Heat on a Summer League contract, which was then converted into a two-way deal.

Looking back on Jamal Cain's reaction to playing against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets

On October 6, 2022, Cain played against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the Miami Heat's second preseason game. The Heat would end up winning the game with a score of 109-80 over the Nets.

Following the game, Jamal Cain talked about what it felt like to play against one of his idols Kevin Durant, as reported by Spencer Davis from BasketBallNews.com.

"It's definitely an eye-opener. The fact that I got to guard one of my idols in my first-ever, like, real, NBA game with real NBA minutes — it was definitely a surreal moment," Cain said. "I was just telling him, 'Ay man, you're an inspiration to me. I've been watching you since I was small.' That's like a moment right there that can change your life."

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra also talked about Cain and the upside that he sees in him.

“I mean, he has the work ethic, he has the character,” Spoelstra said. “He was all about potential when we brought him into summer league. He’s raw, but you can see his athleticism, you can see his competitiveness, his activity, his multiple efforts. He’s really been honing that and trying to really fast track the schematic in how we play."

During the preseason game, Cain put up 15 points (6-of-10 shooting, including 1-of-1 from 3-point range), 11 rebounds, and 5 steals.

