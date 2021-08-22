What is Ja Morant's expected 2K22 rating?

Ja Morant's expected NBA 2K22 rating has sparked a lot of buzz in the NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is aware of his 2K22 dunk rating but not his actual overall one, which does seem bizarre. 2K Sports is yet to release a bunch of ratings. They are capitalizing on the lack of NBA games as fans have no basketball action until October 2021 and they are generating hype for their video game release by steadily releasing one detail at a time.

Ja Morant was rated 85 last year (2K21) but since then has been playing his best version of basketball. He defeated Stephen Curry at the Chase Center to win the NBA play-in tournament and advanced to his first-ever playoff appearance.

Ja Morant was BREAKING RECORDS in his first playoff appearance



🔥 Averaged 30.2 PPG and 8.2 APG



🔥 Highest PPG in Grizzlies playoff history



🔥 1st player in NBA history with 150+ PTS and 40+ ASTS through first 5 playoff games



(h/t @statmuse, @nbastats) pic.twitter.com/uNXNI8LMQ0 — Overtime (@overtime) June 3, 2021

A crazy connection people have drawn up is that Ja Morant went on to average incredible numbers after getting name-dropped by J.Cole in his album "The Off-Season".

Will Ja Morant's playoff performances improve his rating in NBA 2K22?

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies as seen in NBA 2K21 [Source: Fadeaway World]

Ja Morant's predicted rating for NBA 2K22 is an 86. 2K Sports have collectively reduced the ratings of the majority of their players. Even an 85 seems low for Morant, but given how the game developers aren't being generous with the ratings this year, we can predict just a mere one point increase.

2K hasn’t dropped Ja Morant’s full rating but his dunk rating? To quote Goodie Mob...“Sky high…..sky high" https://t.co/k8imoyNW7D — Evan Barnes〽️ (@evan_b) August 18, 2021

He has a 94 dunk rating this year, the fifth most in NBA 2K22 and it is the same as last year (2K21). Morant started 2K21 with an 85 rating, went up to 86 occasionally but eventually ended the season with an 85 rating. Hence, an 85 predicted rating is not a stretch for someone who just came off averaging 30 points and eight assists per game in his first-ever playoff apperance, including a 47-point outing.

Ja Morant's rating in NBA 2K21 from game launch to end [Source: 2kratings.com]

Ja Morant's best attribute in NBA 2K is his playmaking, which is rated at 87. He has 60-rated inside scoring but a 94-rated driving dunk and 77-rated outside scoring but with 90-rated offensive consistency. Moreover, he has 81-rated athleticism with no attribute rated less than 80 (except strength at 42). And finally he has 45-rated rebounding and 58-rated defense. Ja Morant has 85-rated intangibles, 92-rated potential and 75-rated morale.

Ja Morant has a total of 37 badges as of NBA 2K21 with 7 gold, 20 silver and 10 bronze badges. He still has a lot left to do to earn Hall of Fame badges but seeing the path he is on and the rate at which he is developing, it wouldn't be surprising if 2K Sports gives him a Hall of Fame badge soon enough.

