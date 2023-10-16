What is Josh Jackson accused of? Exploring latest controversy surrounding 2017 No. 4 pick

Josh Jackson, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 draft, is again in legal trouble, accused of sexual assault, battery and orchestrating an armed robbery in a civil assault. An unidentified woman has alleged that she met Jackson at a Super Bowl after-party hosted by Andre Drummond and was sexually assaulted in a New York City hotel room in February 2022.

Jane Doe alleged that Josh Jackson, who is not facing criminal charges, called her into a hotel room he was living in at that time and told her that he had $12 million in his bank account. Because she was tired and had been drinking alcohol, she lay down on the bed facing away from Jackson. However, she was awoken from sleep when Jackson “ripped open” her clothes and assaulted her sexually.

According to the lawsuit, the woman then passed out due to the “trauma, confusion and horror of the rape.” She also alleged that when she went back home, she started to get threatening texts from unknown people. In the text, people accused her of stealing Jackson's watch and some of them also said that they knew her address.

The lawsuit also accused the former Kansas men’s basketball player of orchestrating an armed robbery in the plaintiff's home. Jane Doe said that two women, who she called “sisters,” broke into her house with guns and threatened to kill her.

The report of sexual assault was found with the police complaint on the same day. Although the complaint doesn’t name the person, it says that the person was 6-foot-8. The police report also says he called a woman in his hotel room. Because she had consumed a lot of alcohol, she didn’t recall anything aftermath.

Josh Jackson has been in multiple legal troubles before

This is just the latest legal trouble that Josh Jackson has encountered.

While he was playing for the Phoenix Suns, he was arrested for resisting a police offer in 2019. While he was attending a hip-hop festival in Miami Gardens, he was asked to leave the VIP section. He entered into a diversion program to settle the charges.

That same year, Josh Jackson was accused in a family court case of using marijuana near his infant daughter in Maricopa County, Arizona. The accusation was filed in a family court about the incident that took place in Maricopa County, Arizona.

In 2017, he was charged with property damage in Kansas. Jackson had allegedly vandalized the car of a Kansas University women’s basketball player.

As a part of the intervention program, Jackson then agreed to take anger management classes. He also agreed to not consume alcohol and drugs for 12 months.

Jackson has played five NBA seasons, averaging 11.3 points per game. He last played for the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings in 2021-22.