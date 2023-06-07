What are Kevin Love's contract details with Heat? Salary, duration & more

Veteran forward Kevin Love joined the Miami Heat in February after being waived by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He signed a one-year deal worth $3,114,138 with Miami.

The contract includes a full guarantee of the money. In the 2023-24 season, Love is set to earn this salary while carrying a cap hit of $3,736,966 for Miami. He was paid $28,942,830 by Cleveland.

Miami HEAT @MiamiHEAT



OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed 5x LOVE to see it ✍️OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed 5x #NBAAllStar Kevin Love. LOVE to see it ✍️OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed 5x #NBAAllStar Kevin Love. https://t.co/27zpl848r3

For over a decade, Kevin Love's remarkable talents have been on display with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Cavaliers and Heat. He's played 874 regular-season games across 15 seasons, averaging 16.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

His accomplishments include participating in five All-Star games, receiving the Most Improved Player award once and securing an NBA championship.

Miami Heat's defensive twist: Kevin Love's surprising effectiveness in the NBA Finals

In a surprising defensive twist during the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat have found an unexpected weapon in Kevin Love. As they face the formidable Denver Nuggets, who apply immense pressure on their opponents, Love's effectiveness on the defensive end has become a revelation.

The Heat is faced with the challenge of stopping Nikola Jokic, whose offensive repertoire includes long-range shooting plus incredible passing and strong drives. He's accompanied by Jamal Murray's skill in creating opportunities through pick-and-roll tactics. For this reason, the Heat must upgrade their defensive tactics.

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang Kevin Love on mindset after falling out of Heat rotation recently: "I think the luxury is I’ll be sitting there waiting. If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.” Kevin Love on mindset after falling out of Heat rotation recently: "I think the luxury is I’ll be sitting there waiting. If my number is called, great. If not, I’m going to support these guys the best I can.”

The Nuggets' offensive arsenal extends further with the capabilities of Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, adding to the complexity of Miami's defensive efforts. The Heat must find a delicate balance between double-teaming Jokić or Murray and ensuring the rest of the Nuggets' players are contained.

Amid this challenging defensive landscape, Love has emerged as a key contributor, making winning plays, providing physicality and maintaining disciplined defense without committing fouls. His unexpected effectiveness has added a new dimension to the Heat's defensive strategy, offering them a defensive twist in the NBA Finals.

