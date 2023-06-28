What is the level 40 reward in NBA 2K23 Season 8?

Season 8 has been officially confirmed for NBA 2K23 by developers 2K Sports. Earlier in the evening, the highlight rewards for the upcoming season were revealed, focusing on Kevin Durant's move to the Phoenix Suns during the 2022-23 trade window. Naturally, some of the main rewards are directly and indirectly linked to the superstar. The prizes will always be available in two separate game modes: MyCareer and MyTeam.

While the MyCareer mode will see more badges, cosmetic items, and personalization stuff being handed out, the MyTeam mode will certainly grab the highlights. Many expect Season 8 to be the final one for NBA 2K23, and the developers want the community to have nothing but happy memories. One look at the main rewards for the MyTeam mode shows some terrific cards to be won over the next month and a half.

Why is the level 40 Season 8 reward in NBA 2K23 worth grinding?

Typically, seasonal rewards for the MyTeam mode are spread across 40 levels, and different items are available. From special packs to highlight cards, a player can profit by grinding all the leaves. Regarding Season 8, the overall value of the rewards will be the highest, and it outshines the Season 7 offering.

If an NBA 2K23 player can reach level 40 on seasonal rewards, they will get a special End Game MVP Joel Embiid card, which celebrates "The Process" winning the prestigious award in the recently concluded NBA season. This Embiid card will certainly be one of the best in his position. The full stats haven't been revealed yet, but players can easily guess how good it could be.

Very few End Game cards are currently available in MyTeam mode. It began with Kevin Durant, followed by the introduction of Paolo Banchero's special item. While those cards are great in their rights, the upcoming Joel Embiid card will have the greatest accessibility.

There's more delight awaiting NBA 2K23 players, as level 1 of the Season 8 rewards also consists of an End Game card. It features none other than sharpshooter Steph Curry. The card will be the perfect farewell gift for the entire community, given how in-demand great shooters are in the game.

That's not all, as more events will likely be released over the next two months. Overall, it's an exciting time for players to try out different cards, all of which are extremely strong. News surrounding the impending release of NBA 2K24 will also arrive once July and the new season kick-off.

