What NBA games are there today? Schedule today and where to watch (25 Oct 2019, Friday)

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be looking to notch up the first win of the season for the Lakers

The first Friday of the new NBA season promises something for everyone with 18 teams set to battle it out on the court. The Los Angeles Lakers will be looking to get their first win of the season after enduring a tough loss against their city rivals in their season opener.

Pascal Siakam showed exactly why the Toronto Raptors decided to hand him a 4-year $130 million contract with a 34-point, 18-rebound performance on opening night. He would be looking to make it two wins out of two for the defending champs.

Without further ado, let's get into today's NBA schedule.

NBA Schedule Today - 25th October, Friday

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics - TD Garden, Boston, MA (7:00 PM ET) Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets - Spectrum Center, Charlotte. NC (7:00 PM ET) New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets - Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY (7:30 PM ET) Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA (8:00 PM ET) Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies - FedExForum, Memphis, TN (8:00 PM ET) Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder - Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK (8:00 PM ET) Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets - Pepsi Center, Denver, CO (9:00 PM ET) Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings - Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA (10:00 PM ET) Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA (10:30 PM ET)

Where to Watch Today’s NBA Games?

Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics (7:00 PM ET) - TSN, NBC Sports Boston Minnesota Timberwolves vs Charlotte Hornets (7:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports North, FOX Sports Southeast New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets (7:30 PM ET) - MSG Network, YES Network Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans (8:00 PM ET) - ESPN, FOX Sports Southwest, FOX Sports New Orleans Chicago Bulls vs Memphis Grizzlies (8:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports Chicago, FOX Sports Southeast Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder (8:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports Washington, FOX Sports Oklahoma Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets (9:00 PM ET) - FOX Sports Arizona, Altitude Sports Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings (10:00 PM ET) - NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports California Utah Jazz vs Los Angeles Lakers (10:30 PM ET) - ESPN, AT&T Sportsnet, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Additionally, all games can be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Players to watch out for

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers in the trade that sent Paul George the other way, most OKC fans see Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the future of the franchise. Despite an opening night loss to the Utah Jazz, Shai didn't disappoint as he racked up 25 points on his Thunder debut. Expect him to be in his elements against the Washington Wizards as well.

LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers)

Rajon Rondo's absence meant that LeBron James had to play point in the Lakers' season opener against the LA Clippers. While he did record 18 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists, he shot only 36% from the floor because of his additional ball distribution duties. With Rondo expected to return against Utah, LeBron's efficiency should go up again.

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors)

Fred VanVleet was Toronto's X-factor off the bench against the Warriors in NBA Finals 2019. Without him knocking down those clutch treys in Game 6, Golden State could have easily forced a Game 7. Now a starter, VanVleet showed just how indispensable he is as his 34 points helped Raptors win an OT thriller in their season opener. He will be looking to against Boston too.

