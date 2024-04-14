What is Olivier-Maxence Prosper's ethnicity? Closer look at Mavericks forward's parents, cultural roots & more

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was one of the stars of the night for the Dallas Mavericks in their last regular season game against the Detroit Pistons. The power forward was the second-highest scorer on the team with 16 points, right behind Jaden Hardy’s 25 points. Little is known about Prosper, so let’s look at the Mavericks player’s ethnicity and other aspects of his personal life.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was born on Jul. 3, 2002, into Afro-Canadian ethnicity in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. His father, Gaetan Prosper, was born in Haiti but later moved to Montreal, Canada. His mother, Guylaine Prosper, is a born Canadian.

His mother and father have basketball backgrounds, as they played college basketball at Concordia University and were both All-Star level players. Guylaine also played for Canada's women’s national basketball team.

His sister, Cassandre Prosper, plays for Notre Dame, and her parents have been regular attendees at her games. Moreover, the family are devout Christians.

On the court, the six-foot-seven Olivier-Maxence made the news when Luka Donic gave him the game ball after Prosper scored his first NBA point in a game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper basketball career overview

Olivier-Maxence Prosper's basketball career saw its first stop at Lake Forest Academy in Illinois. Later, he also played for NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico City. Prosper subsequently started his college basketball career at Clemson University.

However, after averaging 2.5 PPG with Clemson, he transferred to Marquette University, playing for the Marquette Golden Eagles. He played the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the team, averaging 6.6 points in his first year and 12.5 points in his second. During these consecutive seasons, Prosper was named to the Big East All-Academic Team.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper was selected 24th by the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The Kings later traded him to the Dallas Mavericks for cash considerations, and the Mavericks signed him to a four-year, $13,870,583 deal.

So far, the Mavericks rookie has played 39 games, averaging 2.7 points on 38.9% shooting from the field and 28.2% from the three-point line. He is also averaging 1.8 rebounds and 0.5 assists.