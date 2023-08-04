"What's the biggest tip you ever got?": Shaquille O'Neal once gave $200 to get his food faster in one of LA's busiest deli's

Shaquille O'Neal is a celebrated former basketball player and celebrity in America. However, he's like a regular guy when it comes to food and traffic, hating to wait for both.

O'Neal recalled an incident where he ended up giving a huge tip just to get his food faster. He recalled the first time he went to Jerry's Famous Deli. O'Neal walked in with his posse of payrolled relatives, security guys and wall leaners - the Men of Unclear Purpose.

Since Jerry's Famous Deli is extremely busy, O'Neal had a plan to get his food quicker. Here's what he said to the waiter.

"What's the biggest tip you ever got?" "Mmmm ... fifty bucks," the waiter said.

"If we eat fast, I'll quadruple that." You cannot imagine how fast you can get a few sausage-and-cheese omelettes at Jerry's Famous Deli if you put your mind to it."

Los Angeles - Jerry's Famous Deli

It's fair to say that Shaquille O'Neal is creative when it comes to getting what he wants. However, this time it did come with a hefty price of $200, albeit not a huge sum of money for O'Neal who's worth $400 million.

Shaquille O'Neal customizes his new Rolls Royce Cullinan

Shaquille O'Neal is a supercar fanatic. As per reports, he owns around 30 cars, some of which are extremely expensive.

O'Neal's love for Rolls Royce, in particular, goes way back. In fact, on a particular occasion, a salesperson at the dealership insulted Shaq by implying that he did not have the means to afford the $400,000 cars.

O'Neal was deeply offended and ended up blasting $1,300,000 dollars in the Rolls Royce showroom in a single day. That was simply to prove a point and let the people know who he was.

Recently, West Coast Customs posted a video of a customized Rolls Royce Cullinan that O'Neal bought recently. Here's what the CEO Ryan Friedlinghaus of West Coast Customs said about the former NBA big man:

"Shaq’s my first celebrity client all the way back to 90s. … It’s a Cullinan. He wants to put a Mansory body kit on it. … But he said, ‘Can we add the Superman emblem on the grill?"

Here's a look at his customized Rolls Royce Cullinan with the Superman emblem on the front:

The West Coast Customs did an excellent job in attaching the emblem to the grill. The color of the emblem also matches the color of the car's body. Together, it does look like a ride for Superman himself, as the car has a majestic feel to it.

Shaquille O'Neal, who has a Superman logo tattoo on his arm, wanted the emblem to be on his car, too. Given his dominant style of play, back in the day, he got the Superman nickname. Since then, he has handed it out to players like Dwight Howard and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

