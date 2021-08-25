What has Stephen Curry's NBA 2K ratings been over the years?

Stephen Curry has been one of the highest-rated players in the NBA 2K for years now. This year, in NBA 2K22 as well, he is tied for the highest rating of 96 with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, not many people, including King James himself, agree with this rating, and feel that it should be higher. 2K Sports has intentionally reduced the ratings of most of their stars, and Curry is no different. He finished last season (NBA 2K21) with a 97 rating.

Nah should be 99! 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 18, 2021

Regardless of his yearly rating, The Chef has been one of the most used players in NBA 2K. He is routinely ranked amongst the most invincible players in the game by various gamers and sites, and his 99-rated A+ three-point shooting is practically a cheat code.

Notice the dates on all the tweets you see in this article as we track Stephen Curry's NBA 2K rating over the years.

The Splash Brothers are unstoppable in NBA 2K. pic.twitter.com/lM7wBNfoG9 — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) October 9, 2015

Tracking Stephen Curry’s NBA 2K rating evolution over the years

Stephen Curry was not always the highest-rated player in the game. Like most rookies, he started out with a low rating, but eventually climbed his way to the top. Curry was the seventh-overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, and was labelled as a wiry guard who needed to work on his shot selection. Little did they know, the shots everyone called 'bad', Curry would make them routinely.

He started off with a 69 rating in his rookie season (NBA 2K10). He was then rated 64 in defense and 78 in offense, but had an 81-rated three-point shot.

Steph curry had an overall rating of 69 his rookie year on 2k... pic.twitter.com/GUHO7arFt4 — Josiah Seymour (@JosiahSeymour) July 14, 2015

Curry jumped straight to the 80 rating mark in his second year in the league itself. That season, he averaged 18.6 points and 5.8 assists per game while shooting at 44% from the deep, and also led the league in free-throw percentage. Curry only went up from there. He touched the 96 rating by 2017 (NBA 2K18), and has hovered around that number since then.

NBA 2K10 NBA 2K11 NBA 2K12 NBA 2K13 NBA 2K14 NBA 2K15 NBA 2K16 NBA 2K17 NBA 2K18 NBA 2K19 NBA 2K20 NBA 2K21 69 80 80 84 88 89 93 94 96 95 95 97

Last season (NBA 2K21), the Golden State Warriors talisman started the game with a 95 rating and then proceeded to dominate the league and break records en route to winning the scoring title. Hence, his rating increased to 97 by the end of the year.

Stephen Curry was injured in the 2011-12 season, so his rating stayed put at 80. He averaged over 20 points per game in a season for the first time in his fourth year in the league (2012-13), so his NBA 2K rating went up 84 that year.

Curry's true rise in the game began in 2015 when he won his MVP award. He was hitting shots that no one in their wildest dreams would even attempt, and if they did, their coach would reprimand and bench them.

While falling out of bounds or sideways, leaning forward or backward, wide open or heavily contested, The Chef was dominating the league while putting up video-game numbers in real life. Stephen Curry averaged over 30 points per game that season while shooting 50/40/90 from the floor.

He is still the only player in NBA history to have ever done that. Naturally, he became one of the most unstoppable players on NBA 2K, as any shot you attempt with him, would swish.

Steph Curry is so good, NBA 2K’ developers can't figure out how to properly virtualize him https://t.co/DnhxBwWF5N pic.twitter.com/P89yukL2ts — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 24, 2016

As expected, Stephen Curry has 97-rated outside scoring with 99-rated three-point shooting. He has 59-rated inside scoring, but with 97-rated layups, as his dunk ratings bring his average down.

He has a 63-rated defense, which is understandable, but his pass interception is rated at 85. He has 91-rated playmaking with no attribute rated less than 84 and 49-rated rebounding (65 defensive and 32 offensive). Finally, Stephen Curry has 83-rated athleticism with no attribute rated less than 84, except strength and vertical.

He has a total of 45 badges as of NBA 2K21, with 33 gold, three silver, six bronze and three Hall of Fame badges. Certain versions show two Hall of Fame badges for Curry, while some show four.

There are four categories of badges - Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking and Defense/Rebounding. Unsurprisingly, his four Hall of Fame badges are all in shooting - 'Circus Threes', 'Deep Threes', 'Range Extender' and 'Deadeye'. Out of his 33 Gold badges, 16 are in Shooting, 11 are in Playmaking, and six are in Finishing.

As mentioned earlier, Stephen Curry starts off this year (NBA 2K22) with a 96 rating, and there is little doubt in anyone's mind that it will increase as the 2021-22 NBA season progresses.

