What are the top 5 Free agency signings of the 2010s? Taking a closer look

The 2023 NBA free agency is almost upon us. Only a few days separate players from declaring their intentions for the next season and beginning possibly the most chaotic set of weeks in the offseason.

The free agency period has traditionally seen several big-caliber names declare their intents to test the market and shock the basketball world. While some players are quick to put their plans forward, others are only rumored to do so.

Last year's free agency period was quite eventful. However, this year's promises to be even more so.

It is crucial for teams to strengthen their rosters and contend for championships, as even a single addition has a massive impact on the team. In light of this, we take a look at some of the best free agency signings of the last decade.

(For this list, we have opted to mention players no more than once. However, the impact of their signings will be considered overall.)

#5 Al Horford - Boston Celtics

Al Horford has become a staple in the Boston Celtics' rotation today. However, his arrival in 2016 practically altered the image of the Celtics as a free agent destination.

Prior to his joining, the Celtics were a young and somewhat incomplete team lacking the necessary elements for competitiveness. Despite having young talents like Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown, Boston was still a long way from becoming the powerhouse they are today.

However, Horford's presence acted as a catalyst for significant changes. His veteran leadership and valuable on-court contributions have made him a staple in the Celtics' rotation.

Although he briefly left for Philadelphia and Oklahoma City, his return in 2021 helped propel the team to the NBA Finals. In the grand scheme of things, Horford's signing played a vital role in reshaping Boston's image.

#4 Kyrie Irving - Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving shocked an entire fanbase by opting to sign with the Brooklyn Nets in free agency. After promises of returning and staying in Boston for the foreseeable future, Irving set off on a new journey in the East with the Nets in 2019.

Initially, the move seemed highly promising, as Irving showcased his unstoppable offensive skills. Unfortunately, injuries kept him sidelined for extended periods.

Nonetheless, Irving's arrival served as a catalyst for attracting other superstars to Brooklyn. Following his signing, players like Kevin Durant and James Harden joined the Nets, forming one of the most hyped trios in NBA history.

Despite the team's limited success during Irving's tenure and his subsequent departure, his impact on the Nets' reputation as a free agent destination cannot be overlooked.

#3 Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors

One of the most valuable free agency signings the Golden State Warriors made during their reign as title-favorites was Andre Iguodala in 2013. Iguodala's arrival didn't result in much during the 2013-14 season. However, after Steve Kerr took over, Iggy turned into one of Golden State's most prized possessions.

Iguodala played a pivotal role in each of the team's championship runs in the 2010s. Coming off the bench, he provided a boost to the team's momentum, with crucial plays that often sealed victories.

His defensive prowess shone brightest in the NBA Finals, where he set the tone and earned a well-deserved Finals MVP award in 2015 for his exceptional defense against LeBron James.

Although Iguodala left the team for a few years, his return in 2022 immediately elevated the Warriors back to a winning platform.

#2 Kevin Durant - Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant was probably the Golden State Warriors' most glamorous signing of the 2010's. Considering that the Warriors were coming off a historic loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 Finals, the Dubs responded by signing one of the best in the league.

Durant's arrival was followed by an incredible amount of hype. KD was at the peak of his powers when he arrived at Golden State. Meanwhile, the Warriors were coming of a record-setting 73-9 season.

There was never any doubt about who would win the title that season. The Warriors ripped through all competition for the next two years as they repeated title success in 2017 and 2018.

Although KD eventually left to join Brooklyn in 2019, he left quite the legacy at Golden State. With two championships and two Finals MVP's that cannot be denied to him, Durant was a different monster with the Dubs.

#1 LeBron James - Miami Heat

LeBron James' decision to take his talents to South Beach was possibly the most iconic free agent signing of the 2010's. With James joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat, the trio kicked off a new era of dominance in the NBA.

His arrival in 2010 was met with intense media scrutiny. However, it took until their second season together for the Heat to reach the pinnacle of success. With two championships won during his tenure in Miami, James undeniably made a significant impact on the franchise.

In 2014, James decided to return to Cleveland, leaving behind the Heat. After bringing a championship to the Cavaliers, he embarked on another journey, this time joining the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. In 2020, he guided the Lakers to yet another championship.

Regardless of which team he joins in free agency, James has consistently epitomized success and has remained a symbol of excellence throughout his career.

