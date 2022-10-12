What is Zion Williamson's net worth as of October 2022? Here are all the details 

Zion Williamson's net worth is an interesting topic and NBA fans wonder how much the New Orleans Pelicans forward is worth. He's one of the most exciting young players in the league and has received a lot of media attention during his short time in the league.

Williamson has been in the league for just three years, yet we've only had a chance to watch him play for two seasons. He's dealt with a lot of injuries and missed the entire 2021-22 season. Fortunately, he seems healthy and ready to dominate.

This article will reveal Zion Williamson's net worth and everything that has contributed to it. Let's take a look at his NBA contract and other important deals that he's signed.

Zion Williamson's net worth in October 2022

Zion Williamson's net worth might be surprising (Image via Getty Images)

Zion Williamson's net worth is very impressive. The New Orleans Pelicans forward is still on his rookie deal and has made around $31 million from it so far.

Williamson has one more year left on his original deal with the Pelicans and will be paid $13.5 million in the upcoming season. However, the 22-year-old superstar signed a supermax extension a few months ago.

Due to the extension, Zion Williamson's net worth will likely be over $100 million in a couple of years as he will receive at least $193 million by 2028.

Zion Williamson's net worth is approximately $30 million (Image via Getty Images)

In addition to the massive contract extension, the All-Star has also signed deals with some of the biggest brands in the world, including Nike. His contract with the popular shoe company is worth at least $13 million a year, according to Forbes.

Williamson is the new face of Jordan Brand and he finally wore his signature shoes in the preseason game against the Chicago Bulls. Besides Nike, the forward has had deals with 2K Sports, Gatorade, Mountain Dew, and more.

In October 2022, Williamson's net worth was estimated at $30 million. This is very impressive considering that he is still on his rookie deal. However, he's one of the most marketable players, which is why his net worth shouldn't be shocking.

What's next for Williamson and Pelicans?

Zion Williamson is ready for the next NBA season (Image via Getty Images)

The New Orleans Pelicans have played three preseason games so far, and Zion Williamson has appeared in all of them. The forward scored 13 points in 15 minutes against the Bulls, while he dropped 13 points against the Detroit Pistons.

In their last game, the Pelicans defeated the San Antonio Spurs. The young superstar spent 24 minutes on the floor, scoring eight points while grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out five assists.

The Pelicans will head to South Beach on Wednesday night to face off against the Miami Heat. They are 3-0 so far in the preseason and have looked incredibly good.

If Williamson stays healthy, the Pelicans could make the playoffs next year.

