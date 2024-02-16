When is the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game? Date, time and more details explored

The 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off on Friday in Indianapolis, with a number of activities including the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. The game will gather a wide selection of celebrities from the world of music, sports and film, among others.

This year’s edition of the celebrity game will feature ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe as coaches of the competing teams.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Participants this year will play on an all-new LED court, which features innovative animation capabilities to be displayed throughout the game.

Here is all you need to know about the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game:

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game details

Teams: Team Stephen A. vs. Team Shannon

Date & Time: Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: How to watch

The 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air exclusively on ESPN and the ESPN app.

The broadcast team is composed of Ryan Ruocco, who will do the play-by-play commentary for the game. He will be joined by analysts Richard Jefferson and Monica McNutt, with Pat McAfee set to make a special guest appearance. Cassidy Hubbarth of ESPN completes the team as host for the broadcast, including awarding the MVP trophy.

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Rosters and more explored

Team Stephen A.

Coaches: Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne (rapper) and A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces forward)

Adam Blackstone, music producer

Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury guard

Jennifer Hudson, singer/actress

Tristan Jass, YouTuber

AJ McLean, singer/dancer

Metta World Peace, former NBA player

Kwame Onwuachi, chef

Jack Ryan, basketball entertainer/streetballer

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback

Gianmarco Tamberi, high jumper

Team Shannon

Coaches: Shannon Sharpe and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (rapper)

Anuel AA, rapper

Kai Cenat, online streamer

Conor Daly, race driver

Walker Hayes, singer

Quincy Isaiah, actor

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm guard

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Lilly Singh, YouTuber and TV host

SiR, singer

Dylan Wang, actor

2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game: Team Comparison

Team Stephen A. has one player who has experience playing in the celebrity game in Italian Olympic champion Gianmarco Tamberi, who saw action in the 2022 edition.

Metta World Peace, meanwhile, is the lone player in the team with NBA experience, having played in the league for 17 years, with stops in Chicago, Indiana and the LA Lakers. He was a one-time All-Star, Defensive Player of the Year and NBA champion with the Lakers (2020).

Natasha Cloud is a former WNBA champion who posted career-high numbers in scoring last season with 12.7 ppg for the Washington Mystics.

Expected to showcase some solid basketball skills are online stars Tristan Jass and Jack Ryan.

Over at Team Shannon, rapper Anuel AA has the lone NBA All-Star Celebrity Game experience, having participated in 2022 in Cleveland.

Expand Tweet

Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm should be one of the players to watch out for. She posted a career-high 24.7 ppg last season.

Micah Parsons, too, should be kept an eye on. Apart from starring for the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL, he also has basketball experience while playing varsity ball in high school.

For some hometown touch, Indiana native Conor Daly was brought in. He is also a veteran of the IndyCar Series races.