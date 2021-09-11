When is the NBA Hall of Fame Induction? Start time, venue and TV channel for the Class of 2021 Enshrinement Ceremony

Being inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame is the biggest dream for any basketball player who enters the league. This year, 16 members will be able to live their dreams as they get inducted into the prestigious Hall of Fame. The list consists of some of the biggest legends in the game like Bill Russell, Paul Pierce and Chris Bosh.

This is the second time that the NBA Hall of Fame is being conducted this year. All of the members in the class of 2020 were inducted this year due to Covid-19 induced lockdown. Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan were some of the notable names on the list during the ceremony in May.

When is the NBA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

Date: Saturday, September 11

Time: 7PM ET [4:30 AM IST]

The Hall of Fame ceremony started on Friday with autograph sessions, news conferences and an Awards Gala. The prestigious orange jacket was also given to the players on the same day. The NBA Hall of Fame event on Saturday starts with the red carpet event at 6 PM ET [3:30 AM IST]. The official induction ceremony starts at 7 PM ET [4:30 AM IST]. NBA Hall of Fame inductees will deliver their heartfelt speeches during the ceremony.

Where to watch the NBA Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The NBA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be available on NBA TV. Streaming for the same is also available on Fubo TV, which comes with a seven-day trial.

Who are the 16 Class of 2021 members that will be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame?

Bill Russell to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach

Paul Pierce

Presenters: Kevin Garnett [Class of 2020]

Chris Bosh

Presenters: Pat Riley [Class of 2008], Ray Allen [Class of 2018]

Ben Wallace

Presenters: Larry Brown [Class of 2002]

Chris Webber

Isiah Thomas [Class of 2000]

Bill Russell [Coach- was also previously inducted as a player in the Class of 1975]

Presenters: Charles Barkley [Class of 2006], Julius Erving [Class of 1993], Spencer Haywood [Class of 2015], Alonzo Mourning [Class of 2014], Bill Walton [Class of 1993], Rick Welts [Class of 2018]

Rick Adelman (coach)

Presenters: Vlade Divac [Class of 2019], Jack Sikma [Class of 2019]

Jay Wright (coach)

Presenters: Charles Barkley [Class of 2006], Bill Cunningham [Class of 1986], Herb Magee [Class of 2011], George Raveling [Class of 2015]

Lauren Jackson

Presenters: Sheryl Swoopes [Class of 2016]

Yolanda Griffith

Presenters: Van Chancellor [Class of 2007]

Val Ackerman

Presenters: Russ Granik [Class of 2013], Rick Welts [Class of 2018]

Howard Garfinkel

Presenters: John Calipari [Class of 2015], Grant Hill [Class of 2018], Bobby Hurley [Class of 2010]

Cotton Fitzsimmons

Presenters: Charles Barkley [Class of 2006], Jerry Colangelo [Class of 2004], Phil Knight [Class of 2012]

Bob Dandridge

Presenters: Oscar Robertson [Class of 1980]

Toni Kukoc

Presenters: Michael Jordan [Class of 2009], Jerry Reinsdorf [Class of 2016]

Pearl Moore

Presenters: Sylvia Hatchell [Class of 2013]

Clarence Fats Jenkins

Presenters: Wayne Embry [Class of 1999]

