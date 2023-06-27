When will the NBA 2K24 reveal the cover athlete? Expected dates and players

It's that time of year when the community is gearing up to witness the cover athlete for NBA 2K24. There's plenty of excitement following an exciting season and an even better NBA draft. It all starts when 2K Sports reveals the face of the superstar who will grace the cover. Once again, several candidates deserve a spot, but the developers have remained tight-lipped.

So far, confirmed news surrounding NBA 2K24 has been few and far between, which is the main reason for all the speculation going around in the community. Many fans have been trying to predict when the cover athlete will be revealed, as it marks the official announcement of a new game.

Despite the lack of official information until now, few predictions can be made based on the pattern followed by 2K Sports over the last few years.

Expected NBA 2K24 cover athlete reveal date

Since the NBA 2K franchise is an annual saga, 2K Sports follows a set routine. A new game typically releases in the first ten days of September of each year.

Similarly, the first announcement typically occurs a few months before the release. Last year, Devin Booker was the cover icon, and the news was confirmed on July 7, 2022.

If 2K Sports follows the same pattern, the first week of July will be prime time for NBA 2K24's cover athlete reveal. 2K Sports will likely release two editions, one featuring a legend.

Best NBA 2K24 cover athlete candidates

AlwaysAGhost @LifeWithGhost @JABridgeforth What should happen Kobe legend edition and then regular is the joker .. and then reality what 2k would probably give us 🤣 @JABridgeforth What should happen Kobe legend edition and then regular is the joker .. and then reality what 2k would probably give us 🤣 https://t.co/LQV2NEOTQI

Several prime candidates can don the covers of the upcoming basketball simulator. Last year's Legend Edition was dedicated to Michael Jordan, and there's a good chance for him to retain his spot.

Alternatively, 2K Sports could go back to Kobe Bryant once again. Then again, older-gen heroes like Larry Bird and Wilt Chamberlain could also be good choices.

The harder decision for 2K Sports will be selecting the cover star from the current era. This year might be the best chance for Nikola Jokic to be on the cover of NBA 2K24. After winning the MVP award for two straight years, the Serbian has finally won the coveted NBA ring.

Ronnie 2K 2K23 @Ronnie2K What should Wembys first 2K rating be? What should Wembys first 2K rating be? https://t.co/S8oIWXw0nz

If 2K Sports continues its push for youth, Jayson Tatum might be another player with a great shout. Tatum will have to play a pivotal role next season if the Boston Celtics are to push for a spot in the finals.

One of the boldest decisions could be choosing Victor Wembanyama as the cover athlete. The No. 1 pick from the NBA 2023 draft is touted to be a generational talent. Picking him as the cover star is a peculiar decision that might grab plenty of headlines in the coming days.

