How to beat Devin Booker in NBA 2K23 (Courtside Calloway quest)?

Devin Booker is one of the best professional athletes present in NBA 2K23. As the cover icon of the latest basketball game, he brings an abundance of excitement to various game modes. Interestingly, he is not only a playable character, but also an opponent you'll face in a unique quest. Defeating him in this quest grants you an exclusive reward within the game.

NBA 2K23 offers a multitude of quests, including optional side quests. However, Devin Booker plays a significant role in the main campaign's "Courting Calloway" quest. Completing this quest is essential if you wish to progress through the campaign. While you have the freedom to approach defeating this superstar in your own way, employing a few tips and tricks will undoubtedly make the task easier.

Best tips and tricks to beat Devin Booker in NBA 2K23

The first part of the Courting Calloway quest in MyCareer takes you to Moss Point. You’ll reach a streetside quest where a large crowd has gathered, and Devin Booker will be waiting for you. At first, your in-game character will point to the shoes the NBA star is wearing, and this is an actual hint of the rewards from this quest.

But the exclusive shoes Booker is wearing can’t be obtained unless you beat him in a 2v2 match. You will be associated with a random teammate, making things quite hard. But there are certain steps you can take to reduce the randomness and ensure that you can win the match easily.

1) Correct badges

In MyCareer mode, you can equip different badges, each offering a distinct advantage. For this quest, going with the Floor General badge is highly advised. This perk improves the offensive attributes of your teammates in NBA 2K23. This can make the AI-controlled player on your side much more efficient when shooting for a basket.

2) Solo perks that boost your shooting

You can also use badges in NBA 2K23, boosting some/all of your attributes. Focus on the ones which improve your shooting and dribbling abilities as well since this will be important when you have control of the ball.

3) Try to shoot with your ballplayer

Your AI-controlled teammate will be limited at best, no matter which badges you use. Try to use him as a passer and shoot by yourself whenever possible to improve your chances of success.

4) Defend Devin Booker

Sometimes, your AI-controlled teammate will be assigned to mark Booker. Don’t rely on him and take matters into your own hand instead. Even if it means going 2 V 1 and leaving another man open in the court, try to focus all your defensive attention on Booker.

The game is won when one side reaches 21 points, and all standard rules of 2v2 basketballs apply. If you win, you’ll get a pair of exclusive Kobe shoes that you can wear on your adventures.

