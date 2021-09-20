Where is the old gym in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 has a range of new features, especially with respect to the MyCareer mode. A brand new neighborhood, a range of new quests and activities, and the addition of various in-game features has made this year’s edition vastly different from NBA 2K21.

Another new feature that has been added in NBA 2K22 is the “old gym,” which is contrary to the term a new location that allows players to participate in 3 vs 3 games online. As NBA 2K22 is currently suffering from a range of server issues, the old gym allows players to match up with five random online players almost instantaneously for 3 vs 3 games.

The old gym's location in NBA 2K22. (Image via NBA 2K22)

NBA 2K22: Everything you need to know about the old gym

On the map, the old gym can be found beside the Team Practice location towards the back of the building which also houses the Brickley’s gym. The location next to Chris Brickley’s gym is called the old gym which allows only solo players to queue up for 3 vs. 3 games against random online players.

Unlike the park courts in the neighborhood that restrict the number of squads by not having specific squad spots, the old gym enforces this rule and does not allow squads to queue up for the unranked matches at all. Hence, the old gym building does not allow squads and only allows solo players to join the matches.

This is especially useful for players looking to earn some quick VC and MT, and do not have other players to team up with. The old gym plays an important part in the MyCareer mode, with a specific season 1 quest from Vlad the Impaler requiring gamers to compete in five 3 vs 3 matches in order to complete the challenge and earn rewards.

For gamers who have their own squads or players that they can team up with, the old gym matches might not make sense past the challenge mentioned above. However, gamers who do not have fellow players to team up with might be tempted to take part in regular old gym matchups.

