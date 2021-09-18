Where is the purser's desk in NBA 2K22?

NBA 2K22 was released on September 10th, 2021. As always, gamers have rushed to grind for VC in the latest game, with the new MyCareer mode offering players a range of methods to earn some extra VC.

In MyCareer mode, one of the decisions that gamers have to make with respect to their custom players is related to endorsement earnings. Each time a player receives a new endorsement, he is awarded VC and various other perks such as in-game discounts on clothing items.

Players are also given the option of negotiating on the specific terms with each brand that they plan to sign with.

In order to collect the VC, players will have to go what is called the purser’s desk to collect the endorsement checks. The following article looks at the exact location of the purser’s desk in NBA 2K22'.

NBA 2K22: Where is the purser’s desk?

With a range of new locations and activities added in the NBA 2K22 MyCareer mode, players are bound to get confused about specific locations. The purser’s desk is especially important as it is the locations that has to be visited by gamers in order to collect VC endorsement checks.

Fret not, for the purser’s desk can be found on the fourth floor of the Concha Del Mar. Once one of the elevators has been used to travel to the fourth floor, the player should spawn in a main lobby with a huge statue towards the middle. Players will have to walk to the huge statue in the center of the cruiser.

From there, the purser’s desk should be visible on the right. In order to collect the VC endorsement checks, players will have to head over to the desk and speak with the employee to collect it. Each time a new VC check is available to be collected at the purser’s desk, the player’s agent sends a message notification.

While the overall task itself is fairly straightforward, gamers have reported an error that makes it impossible to collect the VC checks.

Luka Doncic is the chief cover star for NBA 2K22.

Additionally, a range of server issues have also led to players being unable to collect the checks. The NBA 2K team is expected to introduce fixes via upcoming updates.

